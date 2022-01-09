Without diversity and without celebrities, Golden Globe has a defining edition in 2022 – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Lack of diversity and accusations of racism, sexism and corruption stripped the Golden Globes of its former prestige and led to a boycott of stars and studios (Photo: Disclosure)

The annual edition of Golden Globe, one of the most traditional audiovisual awards in the United States, takes place this Sunday (9) in Los Angeles, in a reduced form and, to say the least, quite unpretentious. Last Tuesday (4) the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in a statement that the event will not have an audience, red carpet or celebrities present at the venue.

“Due to the current outbreak of the pandemic, health and safety remains a top priority for the HFPA,” the organization said in a statement, also noting that the winners in each category will be announced in sequence at a 90-minute ceremony held at the hotel. Beverly Hilton. But the controversies surrounding the event go beyond health issues.

The problem is not new, and it was recently exposed by international press vehicles such as the The Hollywood Reporter: the changes would have, in addition to official reasons, the intention of avoiding protests during the awards after a period of criticism and boycotts against the organization due to the lack of historical diversity involving the Golden Globes.

NBC, which is the broadcaster that holds the awards broadcasting rights until 2026, canceled the broadcast amid protests for more diversity in the jury responsible for choosing the nominees and category winners. Thus, the announcement of the category winners will be made in a live broadcast on YouTube and social networks.

Controversy and boycott

THE Hollywood Foreign Press Association, responsible for organizing the Golden Globes, was forced to make changes in its internal processes after a year of criticism endorsed by advertising agencies and international producers.

The protests began in February 2021, just before the last broadcast ceremony, when the Los Angeles Times published an article criticizing the lack of diversity at the event and pointing out that the jury, made up of around 80 cultural journalists, does not have the presence of any black critic, for example.

Furthermore, Maher Tatna, former president of the Association, would have stated that the group had not had black professionals since 2002, according to the Variety. In April 2021, the president Phil Berk he was expelled after sending an email referring to the Black Lives Matter movement, which fights police violence against the black population in the US, as a “racist hate movement”.

The publication of the Variety it also accused members of receiving gifts in exchange for nominations, pointing to a conflict of interest. Among them would be the series Emily In Paris, who received two nominations after Netflix allegedly paid for trips by two jury members to the French capital.

Both the traditional big studios and new players, Netflix and Amazon, have announced a boycott of the Association, saying they will no longer work together with the organization until significant changes are made to the jury.

Celebrities also spoke out about the controversies. scarlett johansson accused the organization of sexism in testimony to the Entertainment Weekly. “It’s the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to attend your conferences. The AIEH is an organization that has been legitimized by names like Harvey Wieinstein”, declared in excerpt. The actress refers to the once-powerful producer convicted of harassment, assault and rape, in a case that helped jumpstart the #MeToo movement. .

According to the Variety, Tom Cruise he even returned the three awards he received at the Golden Globes throughout his career. Mark Ruffalo used his Twitter to comment on the matter. “As a recent Golden Globe winner, I cannot feel proud or happy to receive this award. Now is the time to intensify and correct the mistakes of the past”, he said.

Although the HFPA officially says, justifiably, that the advance of the pandemic, and especially the Ômicron variant, requires a closed ceremony, the entity would have tried unsuccessfully to bring celebrities into the broadcast.

promise of change

the expulsion of Phil Berk came shortly after the company’s first move to respond to the demand for diversity in the industry. In March 2021, the Association hired a new strategic diversity consultant with a promise to have at least 13 percent black members on the jury.

After Berk’s email was released by deadline, the Association announced new measures. In May, he promised to increase membership by 50% over the next 18 months as a way to get more black critics on the jury.

In addition, the organization released “new policies involving gifts, travel and conflict of interest” in July. Jury members are prohibited from “accepting promotional materials or other gifts from studios, advertisers, actors, directors or other persons connected with movies and TV shows”.

“HFPA remains dedicated to the transformative change it outlined in its renovation plan and timeline in May. Yesterday, the organization established new key guidelines for advancing the reform”, declared the group in a statement sent to AFP.

Even so, Hollywood and the specialized critics were skeptical about the possibility of renewing the award that until recently was second only to the Oscar in terms of prestige.

“At the moment, most in Hollywood aren’t paying attention to the Golden Globes. If Hollywood isn’t recognizing the award at all, what’s its meaning? I don’t think any,” said the editor of the Variety, Mark Malkin, about this year’s edition.