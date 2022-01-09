Woman who said that only idiots get vaccinated dies of covid

Cirsten Weldon, an antivacin influencer, dies of covid-19 in the United States

An antivacin influencer died in the United States from complications caused by covid-19

She said, among other lies, that vaccines killed

Cirsten Weldon was a supporter of former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump supporter Cirsten Weldon spread lies to stop Americans from protecting themselves from coronavirus. Among the false news, it said that vaccines killed. Last Thursday (6), she died from complications caused by covid-19.

The woman was an anti-vaccination influencer and an activist in the QAnon conspiracy movement. Weldon was interned in Camarillo, Calif., since December 31, 2021.

On their social networks, however, the supporter of the former president of the United States omitted to be covid he claimed that he was suffering from pneumonia.

Active in far-right social networks, she used her platforms to spread the word about the anti-vaccine movement. Weldon went so far as to declare that Anthony Fauci, the chief epidemiologist of the United States, should be assassinated.

“Vaccines kill. Don’t take it. These idiots are so naive. They’re all getting vaccinated,” Cirsten said in one of her videos, yelling at people who were queuing up to get a dose of the coronavirus.

Some of the lies spread by Weldon in 2021 said that Joe Biden, the current president of the United States, had been bought by China to test climate weapons in Texas.