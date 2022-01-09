World Records More Than 2 Million Daily Cases Of Covid-19 In All First Week Of 2022

Europe and the United States are the main responsible for the increase in the numbers at the beginning of the year

Reproduction/Our World in Data World Maintains Covid-19 Confirmed Daily Case Peaks During First Week of 2022



In the first week of the year, the world registered the biggest daily case records confirmed from Covid-19, in the midst of the crisis of Ômicron variant, considered much more contagious than the other discoveries so far. According to the platform Our World in Data, connected to Oxford University, from the 3rd of January until the last Saturday, the 8th, more than 2 million cases were registered daily, from 3 to 7 more than 2.5 million, with a drop to 2.02 million yesterday. The highest record was scored on Friday, 7, with 2.88 million cases of people infected by the new coronavirus.

THE Europe and the United States (USA) are the main responsible for the large number of cases in this period of 2022, having the first registered, alone, more than 1 million cases in almost every day of this last week. Although the US surpassed the European mark on January 3rd, it didn’t hit the million dollar mark again throughout the week. However, it maintained a high infection rate throughout the week, between 700 and 900,000 cases. The slight drop in numbers recorded last Saturday was also a reflection of the reduction in cases in the old continent and among Americans.