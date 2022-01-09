‘Wouldn’t stay. But Paulo Sousa arrived and said he wants me’, revealed Thiago Maia

Loaned by Lille to Flamengo since 2020, Thiago Maia would end his relationship with Gávea in the middle of this year. His stay was treated as practically discarded at Ninho do Urubu, however, the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa changed all plans. Who revealed it was the steering wheel itself, in an interview with journalist Venê Casagrande.

”I wasn’t going to stay at Flamengo. It was a pretty tough conversation, but Paulo Sousa arrived. I made a video call with him, he said he wants me at the club, I felt confident and happy. first time this happens to me”, said Thiago, showing himself to be very motivated.

Rubro-Negro will pay 4 million euros, around R$ 25 million for 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. The amount will be paid in installments for four years, which will be Thiago Maia’s new contract with Flamengo. Previously, the call option was 6.5 million euros. In other words, the Mais Querido was able to considerably lower the values. The trend is for everything to be made official between Monday and Tuesday.

Also read: Lewandowski attacks Paulo Sousa: ‘Big disappointment for me’

Good relationship between Flamengo and Lille by Thiago Maia comes from 2020

In December of the year before last, Flamengo received an ok from Lille-FRA for the extension of Thiago Maia’s loan for the entire next season of 2021. In fact, the French club paid for the midfielder’s wages during the period of recovery from the knee injury.

See more: Entrepreneur from Marchesín takes a stand on Flamengo

The negotiation was tough, and began after the athlete tore the ligaments in his left knee, in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, on November 14 at Maracanã. Since that date, the French have been in contact with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel and agreed to maintain the same conditions for the purchase at the end of the contract: 6.5 million euros for 50% of the economic rights.

Yago Martins on twitter and Instagram

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.