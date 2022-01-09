Writer who called someone who gets vaccinated and dies from Covid an idiot – News

The author and influencer of the far right in the United States Cirsten Weldon, 61, died last Thursday (6) as a victim of Covid-19.

Cirsten was part of the QAnon conspiracy movement (responsible for the invasion of the US Capitol in January 2020) and, in one of his videos, he even offended those who were being vaccinated against the disease, which has killed more than 835,000 people in the US.

“Vaccines kill, I don’t understand. These idiots are so naive. They’re all getting shots.”

She also had a video in which she said that the current adviser to President Joe Bidin for dealing with the pandemic, immunologist Anthony Fauci, should “be hung on a rope.”

According to the US news website The Daisy Beast, Cirsten was admitted to a California hospital on December 31, the same date she posted a photo wearing an oxygen mask.

The influencer, however, did not admit that she was infected by the coronavirus.

“Nearly dead in a California hospital with bacterial pneumonia,” she wrote to Instagram followers.

In a group on Telegram, she said she refused to take the antiviral remdesivir, a drug she negatively attributed to Anthony Fauci.

After the writer’s death, members of the QAnon threatened staff members who treated her at the hospital.