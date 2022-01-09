Xiaomi Mix 5 to bring Surge C2 chip for better photos – All in Technology

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mix 4 in 2021 with lots of state-of-the-art features and distinctive design. Since then, the Chinese manufacturer has been preparing to put a successor on the market. And now, new information comes from the long awaited Xiaomi Mix 5.

According to experts at the Xiaomiui portal, the Xiaomi Mi 5 will bring a new proprietary chip from Xiaomi’s successor to the Surge C1. As shown in the source code image below, the manufacturer’s next flagship will feature a second-generation Surge processor.

For those who don't know, the C1 chip could adjust the white balance, exposure and focus at the same time. Thus, it is expected that the new chip will bring even more improvements in this regard.





About the camera features, the source says that the new Mix 5 series devices will bring 48MP front cameras. At the rear, the regular model will include a 50MP main rear camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP lens with 2x zoom. On the other hand, the Pro version will include a 50MP main lens with optical stabilization, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi Mix 5 has not yet had its release date revealed. However, it is expected to be made official within the next few months.