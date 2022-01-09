‘You’re going to love me’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will make Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) scream in terror in a lonely asylum this week in In Times of the Emperor. The deputy will reveal that he will keep Mercedes in private prison until she is old enough to become his wife. “We’re going to get married, and she’s going to give me lots of kids. She’s going to love me,” will fire the jerk in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The young woman will be committed to a mental institution after having seen the villain push Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to his death on a precipice. “It’s all your fault. He was a tame bitch, my friend. You, no, you have Pilar’s bad blood [Gabriela Medvedovski]”, will accuse the bad character, during a visit to the health institution.

“When he walked with you, he was a coward who licked your boots. With me he knew courage, love, something you don’t know and will never know,” Dolores will respond, tied to a straitjacket.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will assume that evil is in his DNA in the scenes that will be shown next Saturday (15):

In that you are right, I had never loved, no one at all. But I was never loved either. When my mother died, I was a tactician. If she loved me, I didn’t even feel it. My dad looked at me like I was a nuisance. It’s funny, all my life only Nélio has been my friend. He was the only one who liked me. Maybe I was like that for it.

“I pity you,” the Daphne Bozaski character will roar. “Well, don’t have it, now that will change. I met someone who will like me”, will return Tonico, who will amend:

A woman I will keep out of everyone’s eyes. I’ll take care of her like a cameo. I will be her world. And one day, when she grows up, we’re going to get married, and she’s going to give me lots of kids. And you will love me. Will she look like you?

Dolores will panic when she realizes it’s Mercedes. “My daughter! What have you done to her?” she will scream, who will have to be restrained by nurses.

Week Summary

Monday, 10/1 (Chapter 133)

Tonico invades Dolores and Nélio’s house. Quinzinho is grateful for Elvira’s help, who fears that Pilar will discover her false illness. Tonico kidnaps Dolores and Mercedes.

Nélio and Dolores try to get rid of Borges and Tonico, but the deputy manages to surround them again. Nélio surrenders Tonico, but gives up on ending his life. Tonico throws Nelio off a cliff.

Tuesday, 11/1 (Chapter 134)

Dolores despairs, and Tonico threatens Mercedes. Lota has a bad feeling and prays for Nélio. Pilar concludes that Elvira is enacting her illness, and pressures Quinzinho to tell Clemencia and Vitória the truth.

Guebo and Justina announce their wedding and ask Candida to celebrate it. Tonico puts Dolores in a mental institution and stays with Mercedes. Ana Néri arrives at the Quinta to report on problems faced by the Brazilian army during the war and offers herself as a volunteer. Pilar announces that she will accompany Ana Néri to the war.

Wednesday, 1/12 (Chapter 135)

Pilar is encouraged to work again and be close to Samuel. Zayla discovers that Guebo will marry Justina. Zayla assures Guebo that the two will be together. Pedro suffers from the war, and Teresa tries to calm him down. Dolores asks for help at the asylum, but no one believes her.

Lota worries about Nélio. Elvira decides to make a presentation at the casino. Adelaide reads Pilar’s letters to Dolores and discovers the couple’s true situation. Samuel argues with Caxias, who suggests to the engineer that he desert.

Thursday, 1/1 (Chapter 136)

Samuel says he will not flee the war. Adelaide discovers the whole story of Nelio and Dolores, and wonders what Tonico did with the two. Olu confronts Pedro. Guebo and Zayla love each other, and the boy is very upset. Vitória announces that Elvira has disappeared. Tonico gets Bernardinho drunk and sends him off to war in Paraguay.

Friday, 1/14 (Chapter 137)

Lota and Lupita look for Bernardinho. Olu tells Candida that he will take sides on behalf of his people. Vitória discovers that it was Quinzinho who stole her properties.

Lota confronts Tonico and discovers that Bernardinho is on his way to war. Vitória cannot forgive Quinzinho. Guebo tells Zayla that he wants to be by Justina’s side. Pedro presses Tonico over a load of weapons. Quinzinho turns himself in to the police. Bernardinho tells Caxias that he wants to stay in the war. Pilar looks for Samuel.

Saturday, 1/15 (Chapter 138)

Pilar and Ana work at the field hospital. Vitória thinks about selling the casino, and Clemência despairs. Gastão offers to take the place of a possible ally of Tonico. Isabel is frustrated when she realizes she is not pregnant. Luísa and Pedro correspond.

Celestina finds Nicolau’s forgetfulness strange. Vitória discovers that the casino is in debt and cannot sell it. Samuel advises Bernardinho. Celestina guarantees that she will help Nicolau. Tonic causes Dolores. Tonico visits Mercedes.

