Yutu-2 Chinese Rover Unveils Mysterious Shape on the Hidden Side of the Moon – Air & Naval Defense

Our Space, a Chinese Space Administration outreach program, revealed that the cubic formation with the appearance of a “mystery house” detected across the moon last month by the Yutu-2 rover is a rock, according to with a post made this Friday to his WeChat account.

The discovery of the astromobile, which is part of the Chang’e 4 lunar exploration mission, has caused great intrigue around the world. Some netizens pointed out that it could be a “palace on the moon”, while others said it was a “triumphal arch” or an “alien base”.

To solve the mystery as quickly as possible, Chinese scientists looked for a way for the Yutu-2 to move as quickly as possible towards the strange object, while always maintaining safety.

The rover managed to get around three holes, cross two impact craters and, finally, on December 27, managed to position itself at a distance of about 10 meters from the cubic formation and photograph it. Zooming in on the image and realizing it was just a stone, the researchers were disappointed.

The Chinese Space Administration named it the “jade rabbit”, in reference to a myth from the Asian country, which says that an animal with these characteristics lived in our natural satellite and prepared elixirs such as, for example, the one of life.

On the other hand, the text indicates that this Thursday the astromobile exceeded a kilometer in its routes, as it covered a total of 1.003.9 meters. The next time it is put into operation, it will get even closer to the “jade rabbit” and get a closer look at the large impact crater behind it.

The Yutu-2 was launched on December 7, 2018 and entered lunar orbit five days later. Then, on January 3, 2019, he starred in the first moon landing made on the other side of the moon. Along with the Chang’e 4 lander, it resumed its activities a month later, on February 6, after hibernating during the intense cold of the lunar night.

TRANSLATION AND ADAPTATION: DAN

SOURCE: RT