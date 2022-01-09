Zé Felipe performs for 40,000 people in Angra dos Reis and receives his wife on stage

Despite the rain, Zé Felipe gave his voice to 40,000 people on Angra dos Reis’ birthday

Even with heavy rain, the singer Joe Felipe (23) did not let the audience get discouraged during his presentation in Angra dos Reis, which took place last Friday, 07.

Animated from start to finish, the show was marked by many smiles and kisses from the artist. Also, he surprised fans by receiving his wife Virginia Fonsecto (22) to dance beside you.

– Virginia Fonseca exchanges hugs with Zé Felipe on a jet: ”My cat”



Photos: Fred Pontes/Disclosure



Photos: Fred Pontes/Disclosure

It is worth noting that the show marks the city’s 520th anniversary.

Zé Felipe post thanks after concert in Angra

This Saturday morning, 08, Zé Felipe used his social networks to thank all the public’s affection.

“ANGRA DOS REIS RJ, what a beautiful way to start the year! Thank you for all your affection. 2022 IS OURS! May God bless us. I only appreciate this love. Let’s hope there’s aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”, wrote in the caption of the publication.

Check out:





Last accessed: 08 Jan 2022 – 23:37:18 (408240).