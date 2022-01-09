Zé Ricardo asks and Vasco negotiates with Serie A midfielder for the 2022 season

The Rio team has already started the pre-season on Monday (2) and Zé Ricardo is already leading the squad in the team’s training after his return to the Rio club. Thus, with the end of the team’s first week of training, coach Zé Ricardo held a press conference this Saturday morning (8) and mentioned the team’s search for a midfielder to propose the game.

In this sense, according to information released by journalist Marcelo Baltar from GE, Vasco would be interested in hiring 27-year-old midfielder Matheus Barbosa. The athlete belongs to Avaí but is on loan to Atlético-GO until the end of the 2022 season. Thus, Vasco’s board would need to convince the athlete’s managers, Avaí and Atlético-GO, to be able to hire the athlete.

The midfielder who acts as midfielder was revealed by Grêmio and stood out with the Cuiabá shirt, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship in 2020. After standing out with the Cuiabá shirt, the athlete was hired by Cruzeiro and now belongs to the Avaí, but signed agreed with the team from Goiás and is on loan until 2022.

If he is hired, the midfielder will join a list he already has: goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues (CSA), defenders Anderson Conceição (Cuiabá) and Luís Cangá (Delfin), left-back Edimar (Bragantino), defensive midfielder Yuri Lara (CSA), forward Raniel (Santos), midfielder Vitinho (Corinthians) and midfielder Isaque (Grêmio).

Next week, Vasco continues to prepare and continues in the pre-season, under the command of coach Zé Ricardo. The Rio team debuts in the 2022 season on January 25th, by then the coach wants to have found the starting lineup for the start of the championship. The debut is against Volta Redonda in a match that is valid for the first round of the 2022 Carioca Championship.