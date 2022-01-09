Zema laments collapse of canyon on Capitol Hill: ‘We are currently suffering the pain of tragedy’ | Minas Gerais

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), lamented, through social networks, the collapse of a canyon in Furnas Lake, in Capitólio, in the Center-West region of the state, which hit at least three vessels and caused at least two deaths this saturday (8).

  • Canyon collapses, hits tourist boats and causes two deaths in Capitol, MG

“Today we suffer the pain of a tragedy in our State, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in the lake of Furnas, in Capitólio. The Government of Minas is present from the first moments through the Civil Defense and Corps of Firemen”, he published.

Zema also provided solidarity with the victims’ families..

“I support families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and support,” the governor wrote.

Tweet by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, about the collapse of a canyon in Capitólio — Photo: Twitter/Reproduction

According to the Fire Department, in addition to two deaths, the accident left at least 32 injured. Of these, 23 have already been assisted and released at the Santa Casa de Capitólio; three were taken to Santa Casa de Passos; four to Santa Casa de São José da Barra; and two to the Santa Casa de Piumhi.

Through a note, the Brazilian Navy informed that an investigation will be launched to investigate the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Landslide hits boats with tourists in Capitólio (MG) — Photo: Arte/g1

Most viewed videos on g1 Minas:

