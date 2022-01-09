Zico reveals behind the scenes and indicates Jorge Jesus’ differential factor to other Flamengo coaches: “Will to curse”

In an interview with Alê Oliveira’s channel, Flamengo’s idol indicated the reason for Jorge Jesus to stand out so much for Rubro-Negro

The biggest idol in Flamengo’s history, star Zico was the main factor behind Jorge Jesus’ success at Rubro-Negro. In addition to their quality, Galinho believes that the squad’s experience in European football also helped. Of the eleven starters of the Libertadores champion team, only four have never played in European football: Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arão, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro.

“The big difference between Jorge Jesus and the others, and that his work was successful, is that he made the change and almost the entire team had gone through Europe. That didn’t scare anyone. Diego Alves, Rafinha, Pablo Marí, Filipe Luís, Gerson, Diego, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol, all of them had just arrived from Europe and were used to that kind of work. They are heavyweight guys who grabbed the others and said: ‘Let’s go for it, it’s got everything to work out,’ Zico told Alê Oliveira’s channel.

Zico also exposed some of the behind-the-scenes conversations he had with athletes from the current cast. According to the idol, the players did not hide their complaints about the exhausting training applied by the Portuguese. He also praised the various weapons that Flamengo’s team has to control and defeat its opponents, since the time of Jorge Jesus in charge.

“I interviewed some players and they: ‘Wow, I couldn’t take it anymore, I wanted to curse’, but the results were coming. They got used to it and understood better. It’s very difficult (repeat work). There is something else than the question of the opponent, who already knows where to neutralize. Everyone studies you. You need to have alternatives and have plans A, B, C, D… Have an alphabet”, added Galinho.