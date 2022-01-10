10 Curiosities about the Karate Kid

karate Kid is one of the great classics of the 80s, and since 2018 it has returned to the popular imagination thanks to the Cobra Kai series, which brings classic characters like Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence back, reliving their rivalry alongside a cast of promising new youngsters in the karate.

Of course, such an iconic movie has some interesting trivia, and today we’ve gathered 10 of them here in this video, taking advantage of the fact that Netflix recently brought the 4th season of Snake Kai.

10 – The Karate Kid of DC

Did you know that the film has a link to DC Comics? So it is! It turns out that Karate Kid was the name of a character in the “Legion of Superheroes”, a DC comic book team, and therefore the company owned the name.

But luckily there was no problem with that: DC gave special permission for the title to be used by the film. Special thanks to DC Comics for allowing the use of the name appears in the end credits. This may have confused a lot of people, and I’ve even seen some people go around misquoting that “The Karate Kid is from DC”. Well, now you know the real story.

9 – Climbing Daniel

Before Ralph Macchio was cast as Daniel LaRusso, producer Jerry Weintraub cast Sean Penn and Charlie Sheen. It’s not clear why they refused.

Additionally, Clint Eastwood’s son Kyle Eastwood auditioned for the role. According to the book “Film and Television In-Jokes”, when Kyle didn’t get the part, Clint Eastwood banned all Coca-Cola products from appearing in his films, as Coca-Cola owned the distributor at the time. karate Kid, Columbia Pictures.

And by the way, believe it or not, Ralph Macchio was already 22 when he played Daniel LaRusso, a 15-year-old boy.

8 – Climbing Lord Miyagi

Before casting Pat Morita in the iconic role of Miyagi, two other revered Japanese actors were being considered, according to an article. The Hollywood Reporter. Toshiro Mifune, star of several Akira Kurosawa films, had a great audition as Lord Miyagi. However, his performance was considered a little too serious for the role.

Later, Japanese actor Mako Iwamatsu was considered, but he was already committed to playing Conan the Barbarian. Although the producers were still against the idea of ​​casting a comedian for the role, Pat Morita ended up doing a great audition and winning the job.

7 – Climbing Johnny

As for William Zabka – who played the bully Johnny Lawrence – he got the part thanks to an extreme method of acting. When he was first trying out the part, Zabka got so into the character that he ended up grabbing director John G. Avildsen by the shirt, which is generally not a very smart idea when you’re trying to impress the director.

But in this case, it seems that Zabka’s boldness paid off as he was called back for several more tests. However, during one of these auditions, Zabka got a little too excited to show off his martial arts skills and ended up blowing a hole in the wall. Well, all that dedication paid off, and Zabka brought to life Johnny Lawrence, one of the most iconic antagonists of the 1980s.

6 -Climbing Kreese

According to actor Martin Kove, he got a call from director John G. Avildsen informing him that they wanted him to audition for Kreese, but that he still had to wait. Kove wanted the role so badly that he turned down other projects to be free to audition.

But as the “wait” dragged on for several weeks, Kove grew irritated as he continued to refuse other roles. Finally, when Avildsen called Kove in for an audition, the actor was so angry with the director that he channeled all that anger into an intense audition. Ultimately, that intensity gave him the role.

5 – The Tournament Referee

The tournament referee at the end of the film is played by real-life martial artist Pat E. Johnson. In addition to being an expert in karate, Johnson was a former student of Chuck Norris.

In addition to appearing on screen, Johnson also served as the lead fight consultant and combat choreographer for the film’s production. Interestingly, there were rumors that the sensei’s role Snake Kai, John Kreese, had been offered to Chuck Norris, but the actor claims this is just a myth.

4 – Rocky

One of the most memorable scenes in the film occurs when Joe Esposito’s song, “you’re the best“, plays along with the assembly of the karate tournament. However, the song was originally written for another movie.

A backstage short film on the DVD reveals that the song was originally composed for use in Rocky III, which is why the lyrics mention history repeating itself. The producers of Rocky III turned down the song in favor of Survivor’s now iconic “Eye of the Tiger”. The two film franchises also share another connection – director John G. Avildsen also directed the first Rocky.

3 – Daniel’s car

The classic yellow car that Mr Miyagi gives Daniel-San for his 16th birthday is a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe. Ralph Macchio revealed in an interview with entertainment tonight that as soon as production ended, producer Jerry Weintraub gave him the car to keep as a keepsake and a token of gratitude.

Ralph Macchio still owns the vehicle to this day and even agreed to allow it to be reused in the Cobra Kai series.

2 – Mr Miyagi drunk

Before the film’s release, Columbia studio executives wanted Avildsen to cut the scene in which a drunk Mr. Miyagi mourns the death of his wife on their wedding anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Avildsen was adamant about maintaining the scene and fought tooth and nail with the studio to keep it going. Avildsen later said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that emotional scene is what ultimately earned Pat Morita an Oscar nomination for his role as Mr Miyagi. Morita himself always referred to this scene as “my Oscar nomination scene.”

1 – Illegal scam?

In real-life karate competitions, safety is a priority. Therefore, techniques and punches that use the full strength of a fighter are not allowed. Therefore, there was always a great debate about Chute da Garça, the technique that Daniel LaRusso uses at the end of the film to defeat Johnny Lawrence.

Crane Kick uses all the strength of the fighter’s lower body. This can be deadly. In a real-life competition, LaRusso would have been disqualified and Johnny Lawrence would have won. karate Kid it could have come to a dark and tragic conclusion in the real world.