15-year-old jewel must be the Corinthians starter at Copinha; see possible team

This Monday night, Corinthians will take to the field for their last game in the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Already classified, the tendency is for Diogo Siston to choose an alternative team for the duel against São José, at Martins Pereira.

One of the main changes should be the entry of Pedro, a 15-year-old jewel and considered the main name of the base categories of the club, in the starting lineup. This would be the first time that the young man would play a U-20 game as a starter.

Born on February 5th, Pedro should sign his first professional contract with the Parque São Jorge club next month, when he will turn 16 years old. There is even the possibility of their integration into the main team as early as 2022.

In addition to the shirt 30, who made his debut in the victory against River, Rodrigo Varanda should also start his first U-20 game for Timão. Therefore, Corinthians can start the game with: Bruno Carcaioli, Daniel Marcos, Belezi, Vitor and Murillo; Riquelme, Ryan, Richard and Pedro; Rodrigo Varanda and Arthur Sousa.

Likely Corinthians squad to face São José my helm

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is already classified, but still does not have the guaranteed first place in the group. For that, not to depend on the result of the duel between Resende and River, a simple victory against São José is enough.

