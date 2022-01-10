40 years without Elis: a tour of the singer’s trajectory four decades after her farewell | Fantastic

Day January 19th it will be 40 years since Elis Regina left us. One of the greatest Brazilian singers, for many the greatest. He lived little, but left an immense work.

the reporter Ernesto Paglia covered Elis’s farewell, in 1982, a commotion in Brazil, and reconstituted the trajectory of this multifaceted and overwhelming artist.

October 26, 1981: at the height of success, Elis Regina signs a contract with the Som Livre record company. 85 days later, she died.

October 26, 1981: at the height of success, Elis Regina signs a contract with the Som Livre record company.

When news shakes the world, history changes, there is always that memory: what we were doing, where we were, with whom. It was like that with reporter Ernesto Paglia on the day Elis died.

“The information had to be confirmed and we came straight to Elis Regina’s house. At the time, she lived on the fifth floor of this building on Rua Melo Alves, in the Jardins region of São Paulo. I went straight to the concierge, talked to the janitor. He said that Elis Regina had passed out in her boyfriend’s arms, and they went straight to the Hospital das Clínicas”.

A crowd went to the streets of São Paulo to say goodbye to her. Brazil stopped on that January 19, 1982.

Farewell to Elis Regina

At 36 years old, Elis had already recorded 30 albums. It filled theaters for long seasons. It was a phenomenon of massification brought by a still new medium: television. Can you imagine what it would be like if, instead of appearing on TV, Elis were a product of the internet? Her videos on the network are now close to 1 billion views.

In the 40 years without Elis, documentaries will be released, important discs will be remastered. A musical will be assembled. And Elis Regina will end up in a comic book.

Elis Regina ends up in a comic book

Ernesto Paglia: How was Elis a person?

Nelson Motta: She was a difficult person because she was unpredictable. She could change her mind on a subject in minutes.

“She took it to school and cooked, spent long periods at home taking care of everything by herself. At the height of her career, she spent almost two years without having a phone at home. I also had a desire to get away from the issue of wiretapping”, says son João Marcelo.

“Let the others forgive me, but she is still the best singer in Brazil”, says daughter Maria Rita.

