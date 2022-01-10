49% of workers plan to look for a new job in 2022 – Economy

The future of work is now, it shows itself to be flexible and in favor of integral well-being, which has made people look for work opportunities that are in line with this profile. Research by the recruitment firm Robert Half shows that 49% of professionals over 25 years of age plan to look for a new job in 2022. Of these, 61% want to change companies, but stay in the same area; 39% want a change of career, in a new segment or profession.

These data are part of the 18th edition of the Robert Half Confidence Index, which in November interviewed 1,161 professionals, equally divided between recruiters, employed and unemployed. According to the survey, the current confidence in the economy and in the job market of qualified professionals registered a drop in relation to the previous quarter and reached 37.1 points. The future outlook, for six months from now, also declined and at 46.9 points is at a pessimistic level.

When asked about the motivation to take on new opportunities, higher remuneration was indicated by 37% of those who want to change companies and by 31% of those who plan to change areas. Other reasons include the desire to innovate or learn something new (19%), the search for personal fulfillment (17%) and the expectation of a better quality of life (12%).

Although salary is a big motivator, several changes have taken place in the market as a result of the pandemic, working relationships have changed and behavioral skills have been introduced or reinforced. Thus, professionals must be better prepared for the trends and requirements that 2022 will bring.

“The main advice is: invest in qualification. It is extremely important to be aware of the specific demands of the segment in which the professional works and always seek to be updated in relation to trends, knowledge and required certifications”, he told the state Fernando Mantovani, Robert Half’s general director for South America.

Skills most in demand

In addition to the demand for a second language, especially English, for any segment or level, the specialist highlights the set of behavioral skills, the soft skills, which have gained even more attention in the last two years. “Communication, adaptability, flexibility, analytical profile, sense of ownership (business vision), commitment and humility are behavioral aspects that are highly demanded by companies.” Other aspects involve profile for leadership and ability to work in a team.

Mantovani considers it premature to affirm that this desire for change among professionals is based on an insufficient effort by companies to retain employees. According to him, “people still don’t know exactly what to expect in the future” and, parallel to that, he says he perceives a “movement of hirings that, due to the crisis, were repressed for a while and which today can lead to more forceful reactions ”.

“In general, the main guideline is for companies to listen to their employees to look for points of evolution. With them, in synergy with the strategy and resources that the company has, an effective action plan can be drawn up for each organization”, he says. In this sense, if there is a desire for internal transition, the company can support the employee.

“The company can assess the professional’s performance and the results provided so far. If the company has resources, it must work on the development of its team of employees, even for a talent retention strategy”, advises the specialist. Support for the transition is given, then, by promoting training so that employees can exercise a new role. However, one caveat: “it is essential that the professional does not depend on it and is the owner of his own career, seeking his personal development in accordance with his planning and ambitions”.

Dismissal of their own free will

The Robert Half survey also looked at the admissions and dismissals data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) and identified that 51% of the dismissals that occurred in the third quarter were at the request of the employee. This data increased throughout the year and can be understood in two scenarios, according to the survey.

“It creates the hypothesis of both a positive movement that is divided between the search for a change of job or the desire to become an entrepreneur. In the opposite view, giving up can be linked to dissatisfaction with the current job, given that the pandemic brought greater psychological pressure in relation to the relationship between life and work”, says the document.

Mantovani believes that this movement of professionals is linked to the search for opportunities that are more in line with their profile and moment in life. He also observes that the unemployment rate dropped in the period and reached the lowest percentage of the year. “Although it is still a large portion of the population, estimated at 12.6% in the last quarter, when we look only at the number of qualified professionals, this rate is at 6%. In other words, the opening of new vacancies and opportunities is evident, and good talents are increasingly sought after”, he adds.