5 Medicinal Foods That Are Excellent For Protecting Your Health

There is nothing better than eating well and having greater immunity to face possible illnesses. So today, January 10, 2022, I’m going to show you 5 medicinal foods which are true natural antibiotics. In addition to helping to fight disease, these foods strengthen your immunity.

The 5 Medicinal Foods That Are Natural Antibiotics

Garlic

In addition to being an excellent spice, garlic has powerful substances for the body. Garlic contains allicin, which is able to act against your body’s bacteria. Likewise, there are studies that show that garlic is an anti-inflammatory food, able to protect the body from various diseases.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the medicinal foods that is very important in the treatment and prevention of health problems. In addition, ginger has antioxidants, as well as anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. A source of vitamin B6, ginger acts on the strengthening immunity.

Propolis

Propolis has been known since antiquity. Thus, there are traces showing that even the Egyptians of the ancient world used propolis for various purposes. This includes treating skin infections, scarring and infections. So, even today, many use it in the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases, which makes it a true medicinal food.

Scallion

Therefore, another important food in Brazilian cuisine is the chive. This vegetable is also an excellent seasoning. In this way, chives have essential health properties, being a good source of vitamins A and C. In this way, too, there are studies showing that the chive can be used to prevent cancer of the colon and rectum and is an excellent medicinal food.

Onion

Finally, we arrived at the last food on our list. Onion is very present in Brazilian cuisine, mainly as an accompaniment to meats, salads and seasonings. Furthermore, this vegetable It has medicinal properties.

In this way, experts guarantee that the onion is great for lowering of LDL cholesterol, also helping to lower blood pressure. So, what did you think of our list of medicinal foods? So, now, watch the video below that will help you and other natural antibiotics:

