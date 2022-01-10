6 shares to have a chance of winning up to 3.18% this Monday, according to Ágora and BTG – Money Times

The stock market in China closed the trading session on a high this Monday (10). The CSI300 index, composed of the main companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, gained 0.45%. The Shanghai index, SSEC, rose 0.39%.

On the other hand, the KOSPI index in Seoul recorded losses of 0.95%, to 2926.72 points, while the Nikkei registered a slight drop of 0.03%, to 28,478.56 points.

At Europe, stocks started the day predominantly on the downside. Eurostat recently announced that the rate of unemployment at Eurozone it dropped to 7.2% in November 2021, from 7.3% in the previous month. According to data from the statistics agency of the European Union, an estimated 11.8 million people were out of work in the Eurozone in November.

Future indices of United States showed high this morning. The indexes S&P 500 and Nasdaq presented a drop in the last closing, after the release of data from the employment department in the country showing that the market is in full employment or close to it. This raised concerns on the part of investors about a more aggressive stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on interest.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa closed Friday (7) with a gain of 1.14%, at 102,719.47 points, but fell 2% in the first trading week of the year.

The president Jair Bolsonaro he stated over the weekend that no decision has been taken on the salary adjustment for civil servants, noting that “there is no space in the budget at the moment”.

Today the central bank released the new edition of Focus Bulletin. Economists maintained the 5.03% projection for inflation in 2022, but reduced the estimates of growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 0.36% in the previous week to 0.28%.

Projections for interest rates this year were raised to 11.75%, from 11.5% last week.

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and the Now Investments released their investment recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from graphic analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset the positions.

BTG Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) CSN CSNA3 24.21 24.66 1.86% 24.98 3.18% 23.81 Blue BLUE4 24.1 24.58 1.99% 24.81 2.95% 23.66 Tent TREND3 15.04 15.32 1.86% 15.49 2.99% 14.76

Now Company ticker Entry (BRL) 1st target (BRL) earning potential 2nd target (BRL) earning potential Stop (BRL) CBA CBAV3 13.02 13.2 1.38% – – 12.93 Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 22.68 23 1.41% – – 22.52 3R Petroleum RRRP3 34.08 34.56 1.41% – – 33.82

Check out the investment methodology and analyst notices:

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset gaps, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

