7 bets for the Box after spoilers in “Fantastic”

Names include Thaynara Og, Dudu Azevedo, Jade Picon and more

On the night of this Sunday (09), Thaddeus Schmidt returned to the “Fantástico” screens to talk about a very special subject: Big Brother Brazil. The host of the most famous reality show in the country delivered to the public some clues and spoilers about the participants of the edition that is about to start. With that, new names emerged as bets for the cast of the BBB 22 Box.

Tadeu started the list of tips by stating that we will have participants from Minas Gerais, Ceará, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and Paraíba, among other states. Then the presenter of a brushstroke among the professions of the confined: “There are professors, medical students, public relations, influencers, actors”.

Finally, the more specific and mysterious tips began: “There’s one who couldn’t live with his friends because of the mess; there are those who stick to Classical Ballet; there is another who prefers circus; some people have the habit of pressing the flush button with their foot; and to close, there are those who only eat junk food on the street, hidden from the family”.

Seven bets for the BBB 22 Box

1) Aline Fields

The name of Aline Fields had already appeared a few times in previous lists, however, a tip from Thaddeus made many reaffirm the name of the ex-panicat in the cast. “Some people like classical ballet,” he said.

2) Arthur Aguiar

Arthur Aguiar it is another one that is already over-rated according to speculation by internet users. The actor’s name has been mentioned several times and after rescuing an old interview, the internet bets Arthur as confined.

“There are people who have to eat junk food hidden from the family”, said Tadeu – precisely what the husband of Mayra Cardi in that rescued interview.

3) Brunna Gonçalves

The tip was that the participant was tied up in a circus, and who just claimed to have worked in a circus? That’s right, the dancer Brunna Gonçalves, wife of Ludmilla. Is this a coincidence or a confirmation?

One more guess about the participant who gets tied up in the circus. Interviews were retrieved in which ballerina Brunna Gonçalves, wife of Ludmilla, tells about her experience working in circus in the United States.#BBB #BBB22 #Fantastic pic.twitter.com/2dl37fmsru — Antenates #BBB22 (@antenadosofc) January 10, 2022

4) Diego Hypolito

Although the stakes on Brunna were high, another name was judged to be perfect for the circus tip: the gymnast Diego Hypolito.

It wouldn’t be the first time a gymnast has been invited to join the BBB’s cast – Petrix Barbosa participated in the 20th edition. We can expect everything.

5) Dudu Azevedo

Another actor unmasked by lines in an interview? So it is!

Internet users do not play at work and also retrieved an interview from Dudu Azevedo which fits perfectly with the following tip from Tadeu: “Who couldn’t stand to live with friends because of the mess”.

6) Jade Picon

The name of jade picon came to light after rescuing a video from her YouTube channel, where the blonde says she is disgusted with flushing and therefore always uses her feet. Habit that fits perfectly in the tip given by Tadedu.

7) Thaynara OG

Returning to the Classic Ballet tip, the name of Thaynara OG unusually emerged. They rescued a tweet from 2017, where the digital influencer shows a photo of her child in one of her Ballet presentations.

