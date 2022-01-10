A doctor arrested in Egypt for harassing a saleswoman was in the US with Fábio Faria and Allan dos Santos

The DCM learned from deputies from the Centrão that the dream of Fábio Faria’s candidacy for vice-president on Bolsonaro’s ticket became more distant this Sunday, 9: Silvio Santos’ son-in-law and Minister of Government Communications is terrified of the disclosure of his presence at a meeting in the US with the fugitive Allan dos Santos.

read more

1. Minister says that Bolsonaro “does not elect anyone” in a region of Brazil; Know which one

2. “If I knew he was going, I wouldn’t have attended”, says Fábio Faria about an event with Allan dos Santos

3. VIDEO: “Chavismo made a bet on the Army”, says Dilma

“There was no indication that those present would be someone with problems with the Brazilian justice system,” said Faria, in a statement. “If I’d known he was going, I wouldn’t have attended.”

Allan do Santos is not the only problem for Faria: photos of the event held this Friday, 7, a Conference on Conservatism and Governance, organized by the evangelical church Lagoinha, of pastor André Valadão, in Orlando, show that the daughter of Silvio Santos and wife of minister, Patricia Abravanel, was also present.

Patricia Abravanel appears beside a Pocketnarist doctor imprisoned in Egypt

Alongside her at the get-together dinner, there is the doctor and influential Pocket Artist, Victor Sorrentino.

Chloroquine advocate, in May this year Victor was arrested in Egypt after publishing a video in which he appears harassing a Muslim woman.

“If Fábio had any pretensions, he can forget about it right now,” said the congressman on condition of anonymity.

After the note in which he exposes his annoyance at appearing together with the fugitive pocketnarista blogger, Faria drank disappearing tea.

He did not give further interviews and appealed to the family in a post on his Twitter page:

“4 years of my little princess Jane that Daddy loves a lot!!!!!”, he wrote, quoting his daughter.

“So much love that I can’t begin to explain!! My little boy, my little boy, be very happy that Papazão will always be close and taking care of you”.

The sea is not for fish for the heir of SBT.

4 years old of my little princess Jane that Daddy loves a lot!!!!!

So much love that there’s no way to start explaining!!

My little boy, my little boy, be very happy that Papazão will always be close and taking care of you!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XmRVDPbz7G — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) January 9, 2022

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link