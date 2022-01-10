A Palmeiras phenomenon, Endrick is compared to Vinicius Jr. in Europe: ‘A star is born’

Joia do Palmeiras, only 15 years old, is treated as one of the biggest revelations in the world by Spanish newspapers

At only 15 years old, Endrick, revelation of the basic categories of the palm trees, seems to have caught the attention of Europeans. Sub-20 team from Verdão that disputes the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, the boy has four goals in two matches in the tournament and is named in Europe as Brazil’s ‘new jewel’.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“a star is born“. That was how the diary sport, from Spain, defined Endrick’s participation in Copinha. The newspaper also said that he is in the crosshairs of European football and sees Palmeiras as ‘vulnerable’ in the international market, as they only have the athlete’s training contract. However, as reported last week by ESPN.com.br, the trust of the alviverde team towards Endrick goes far beyond just the contract.

But, in addition to highlighting the desire of Europeans to have Endrick very soon, the sport tried to value the individual characteristics of the ‘killer’ from the base of Palmeiras.

play 0:25 Via: TT @palmeiras | Palmeira striker turned 30 this Friday, January 7th

“Endrick surprises with his maturity and his technical and tactical resources. He is a complete center forward, who knows how to play in tight spaces, do the pivotal work and, at the same time, face and build his own plays. necessary, with the delicacy of those unique players who know how to handle the ball in an exquisite way,” says the publication.

Still in Spain, the AT see Endrick as ‘new Vinicius Jr.’. Known as ‘Palmeiras’ golden boy’, the striker starts at the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup compared to Neymar. Despite raving praise for the jewel from Palmeira, the publication goes further and highlights other names from Copinha.

“Endrick is the star of Copinha so far, but not the only one. Matheus França, another who is very followed by the big European clubs, is also delighted with the Flamengo, who already considers him a talent to make money again. The left-handed Patati (saints), forward Rwan (Santos), Rubens (Atlético-MG) is arriving, all the good forwards from Inter (Lucca, Estevão, Pedrinho)… There are so many good footballers from Copinha that it’s difficult to keep one, but, for now, the 15-year-old golden boy from Palmeira is the one who captivates everyone,” concluded the publication.