A target for Corinthians, Cavani has a stay in Europe assured by a Manchester United coach

This Sunday night, Corinthians saw Edinson Cavani get even further away from Parque São Jorge. Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United coach, revealed that in a conversation, the Uruguayan guaranteed that he will remain at the English club.

“We talked for almost half an hour. He told me he will definitely stay in January. I can count on him giving his best and still being a role model for younger players,” said the coach, in an interview with journalist Simon Stone, from the BBC Sport.

Cavani has a contract with Manchester United until June this year and Corinthians dreamed of hiring the Uruguayan after a termination with the English club. With the words of Ralf Rangnick, however, the attacker was even further away from Parque São Jorge. On the other hand, Corinthians can still try to close a pre-contract with the striker.

It wasn’t the first time the coach spoke about the player’s permanence. On Jan. 2, Ralf Ragnnick hit the hammer and revealed that he would not let Cavani leave Manchester United, even if he wanted to.

In addition to Cavani, Corinthians still has two other names on its list: Luis Suárez and Diego Costa. The way to hire the second would be easier, since he sent the termination with Atlético Mineiro.

