Abel Commission articulates planning with the sub-20

Since the beginning of the pre-season, seven Palmeiras players have tested positive for covid-19. The cases forced Verdão to adapt in the preparation carried out at the Soccer Academy, with Abel Ferreira’s technical committee calling on athletes from the under-20 team.

The players from the last base category of Verdão are involved in the dispute of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. While the club seeks its first title in the traditional competition, the professional and under-20 committees dialogue to define the athletes who will complete the activities in the main team’s CT.

This Saturday, for example, goalkeeper Natan, defender Jhow, midfielder Bruno Menezes and striker Kevin embezzled the team at Copinha, as they were released to train with the professionals. Before the ball rolled, coach Paulo Victor Gomes explained the dynamics adopted by Palmeiras.

“We have a very qualified cast, and we always try to rotate the pieces and create opportunities for them in competition. We are working together with the main team, with Abel’s technical committee, due to the covid cases that they had there. They are in need of players, we sent three yesterday. Tomorrow, we will send three more, with the possibility of Endrick and Giovani being on this list. So, we try to equalize minutes and create opportunities for players,” the coach told SporTV.

So far, Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes, Rafael Navarro and Deyverson were the professionals’ athletes who tested positive for covid-19. The seven are in isolation, performing individual physical work in their homes.

At the base, Verdão also coexists with cases of covid-19: goalkeeper Mateus, defender Lucas Freitas and defensive midfielder Pedro Bicalho were diagnosed with the virus and embezzle the team in Copinha. Already classified for the next phase of the competition, Palmeiras will return to the field next Tuesday, against Água Santa, at 15:15, in Diadema, in the team’s last game for group 28.