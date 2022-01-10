Abroad, fiscal fear for civil servants and rain in MG lead Ibovespa to fall Por Estadão Content



The week starts with the downturn, following the retreat of US stock futures indices, European stocks and the decline in commodities. Investors are generally awaiting new information on global monetary policy, especially in the US and China, which release indicators considered important. Here, fiscal and political fears follow.

“The whole year should be guided by micro news, such as the one about the impasse of civil servants due to salary readjustments, which gains even more relevance in this election year, raising uncertainties about public accounts. In addition, we have inflationary pressure, which is not transitory, as the Fed used to say,” says Eduardo Cubas, partner and director of Manchester Investimentos.

According to Cubas, the suspension of production by mining and steel companies in Brazil due to heavy rains in Minas Gerais reinforces the need for more investments by companies, as in the technological part.

“The main reason for the drop is the retreat of commodities. In addition, the internal scenario is worrying as much because of the exponential increase in covid-19 cases as due to the fiscal”, says Leonardo Santana, an analyst at Top Gain.

The external fall reflects investors’ expectation for a strong indicators agenda this week, with emphasis on the release of inflation indices in the US and China, which could bring scenarios for the monetary policy of the main economies around the world. In Brazil, it has a closed IPCA for 2021.

The negative behavior joins internal fears such as the continued pressure from public servants for salary readjustments and the increase in the number of covid-19 cases in Brazil, which continues to cancel flights and generate problems for companies. In addition, heavy rains in Minas Gerais are causing concern in relation to the production of mining and steel companies, a sector with a strong participation in the Ibovespa, which closed up 1.14%, at 102,719.4 points, but down 2.01 % in the week.

As economist Silvio Campos Neto, a partner at Tendências Consultoria, assesses, the markets continue to price the prospect of an early adjustment of interest rates by the Fed, following the indications given last week. The bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), cites in a note, adjusted its scenario for monetary policy, considering four increases of 0.25 percentage point in the American interest rate in 2022 and the beginning of the reduction of the balance in July. “This context cools the momentum of the exchanges, but keeps the yields of treasuries on the rise”, says Campos Neto. Today, the chairman of the Federal Reserve District (Fed, the US central bank) in Richmond, Thomas Barkin, said an interest rate hike in March is “conceivable.”

The constant and heavy rains in the state bring alerts to companies and the population, especially those who live in regions with dams. Due to concerns about the safety of its employees and the community, Vale partially paralyzed train circulation on the Vitória a Minas Railroad (EFVM) and production in the Southeast and South Systems, due to the high level of rainfall that hit Minas Gerais. Usiminas (SA:) also announced Musa’s temporary stoppage, in the Itatiaiuçu region. CSN Mineração (SA:) and CSN are also on this list.

Added to this scenario of uncertainty, the Chinese port of Qingdao closed with a drop of 1.80%, quoted at US$ 125.73 a ton. The price is falling moderately, while it is strengthening and pressured by news that offers for Kazakhstan and Libya are normalized. Shares in Vale ON (SA:) dropped 0.83%, while CSN ON (SA:) lost 0.70% and Usiminas dropped 1.91%.

Petrobras (SA:) investors are still evaluating the news involving the company. The oil company and Braskem (SA:) renewed five contracts for the supply of polymer-grade propylene by Petrobras in the amount of R$ 7.5 billion. Suzano (SA:) has approved R$1 billion in dividends, while GPA (SA:) can move around R$12 million with an auction of 30,000 Extra pieces. In addition, Gol (SA:) informed its projections for this year, with a perspective of increased demand. Petrobras shares fell 0.39% (PN) and 0.29% (ON).

However, the growth in the number of covid-19 cases remains on the radar, due to the spread of the Ômicron variant. Latam reported the cancellation of about 1% of domestic and international flights this month. The first company to feel the effects of the new wave of covid and influenza among the crew was Azul (SA:). Airline shares yielded

At 11:52 am, the Ibovespa yielded 0.85%, at 101,849 points.

Investors on the Brazilian stock exchange will also keep an eye on the eventual retreat of President Jair Bolsonaro on the issue of the readjustment of federal police officers, “an imbroglio that is difficult to be undone”, assesses the economist at Tendências. “Movements in the candidacy of former president Lula, with signs that displeased the markets, are also being observed.”