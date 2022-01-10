Afghanistan: Family reencounters baby handed over to soldier in airport chaos

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Afghanistan: Family reencounters baby handed over to soldier in airport chaos 5 Views

Hamid Safi, the 29-year-old taxi driver who found the baby at the airport, cries as he hands Sohail to his grandfather

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Hamid Safi, the 29-year-old taxi driver who found the baby at the airport, cries as he hands Sohail to his grandfather

A baby separated from its parents during the chaos at the Kabul airport amid the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, has finally been returned to the family.

The Taleban had just taken control of the country — and thousands of Afghans were desperately trying to flee.

On August 19, two-month-old Sohail Ahmadi was handed over by his family to an American soldier over a fence at the Kabul airport, in order to protect him from being crushed by the mob, which was forcing their way into the airport.

But once her family managed to get in, they couldn’t find the baby anymore.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Polar bears take over abandoned weather station. video and photos

Scientists left a Russian weather station in the Arctic three decades ago, and nature has …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved