Afghanistan: Family reencounters baby handed over to soldier in airport chaos

Hamid Safi, the 29-year-old taxi driver who found the baby at the airport, cries as he hands Sohail to his grandfather

A baby separated from its parents during the chaos at the Kabul airport amid the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, has finally been returned to the family.

The Taleban had just taken control of the country — and thousands of Afghans were desperately trying to flee.

On August 19, two-month-old Sohail Ahmadi was handed over by his family to an American soldier over a fence at the Kabul airport, in order to protect him from being crushed by the mob, which was forcing their way into the airport.

But once her family managed to get in, they couldn’t find the baby anymore.

After a frantic but futile search for the child, the father, Mirza Ali Ahmadi, who worked as a security guard at the US Embassy, ​​the mother, Suraya, and Sohail’s four siblings were put on a retreat flight to the United States.

For months, they didn’t know where their youngest son was.

Sohail disappeared on August 19, and for months his parents had no idea where he was.

But after the Reuters news agency reported on the family’s search for Sohail in November, he was located at the home of a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi.

Safi said he found Sohail alone, crying on the airport floor, according to the news agency. After trying to find the boy’s family, he decided to take him home and raise him as his own son along with his wife and children.

They named the baby Mohammad Abed and posted pictures of all the children together on Safi’s Facebook profile.

When Sohail’s whereabouts were confirmed, the baby’s grandfather, Mohammad Qasem Razawi, who lives in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, made a long trip to Kabul to ask for the child to be returned.

Safi, however, refused to hand over the baby and demanded that he and his family also be taken to the US, according to Reuters.

Mohammad Qasem Razawi, Sohail's grandfather, finally holds his grandson in his lap

After seven weeks of negotiations — and a brief detention of Safi — Taliban police reached an agreement between the two families, and the baby was returned to its grandfather on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The parents said they were very happy to watch the reunion through a video call.

“There was celebration, dancing, singing,” said Razawi. “It’s like a wedding anyway.”

They hope that steps will be taken soon to have Sohail taken into their arms in the US state of Michigan, where they settled.