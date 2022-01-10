After court battle, Colombian Martha Sepúlveda dies by euthanasia

After a long battle in Colombia, Martha Sepúlveda died on Saturday (08/10) through euthanasia.











The woman had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a serious and incurable disease, and died at age 51 at the Instituto Colombiano de Dor (Incodol), in the city of Medellín. The information was revealed through a statement from the Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Laboratory, which works on human rights causes.

“Martha Sepúlveda agreed to euthanasia and died in accordance with her idea of ​​autonomy and dignity,” the organization said.

“Martha left grateful to all the people who accompanied and supported her, who prayed for her and exchanged words of love and empathy during these difficult months,” the statement added.

In Colombia, euthanasia was decriminalized in 1997, but only became law in 2015.

In July 2021, the country’s Constitutional Court extended the right to a dignified death to those who suffer from “intense physical or mental suffering” due to an incurable injury or illness. And the case of Martha Sepúlveda had become the first in which euthanasia was authorized in a patient without a terminal illness.

Sepúlveda would receive euthanasia on 10 October. However, the Instituto Colombiano de Dor, the private clinic that treated her, announced the suspension of the procedure 36 hours earlier.

The argument was that the Interdisciplinary Scientific Commission for the Right to Die with Dignity “unanimously decided to cancel the procedure”, by determining that “the criterion of terminality was not fulfilled as considered by the first commission” that evaluated the case.

However, the Colombian court revoked this suspension of the procedure at the end of October and ordered the Instituto Colombiano de Dor to comply “with what was established with the interdisciplinary scientific commission to die with dignity” in an August 6 decision.

In that resolution, an expert panel determined that the patient met “the requirements to exercise her right to die with dignity through euthanasia,” the judge said.

The magistrate considered that Incodol violated “the fundamental rights to die with dignity, to a dignified life, to the free development of the personality and human dignity of Martha Sepúlveda”, and determined that a new date be set for euthanasia.

The case generated a wide debate in the country about the right to opt for assisted death.

In a September interview with Caracol TV, Sepúlveda told about his wish to die.

“On the spiritual plane, I’m totally calm (…) I’ll be a coward, but I don’t want to suffer anymore, I’m tired. I’m fighting to rest,” she declared. She added that the certainty that she would soon die gave “tranquility”.

She also said: “I’m Catholic and I consider myself a very believer. But God doesn’t want to see me suffer.” “With lateral sclerosis in its current state, the best thing that can happen to me is for me to rest.”

Since being diagnosed with ALS, her family said that Sepúlveda’s life had turned into torment. The news that she could end it was a relief, her son Federico told BBC News Mundo. Read the full interview.

Second case of euthanasia in a non-terminal patient

On Friday (07/01), the day before euthanasia was applied to Sepúlveda, another patient became the first to receive the procedure in the country, and in Latin America, without having a terminal illness.

Victor Escobar, a 60-year-old Colombian driver, suffered from several incurable degenerative diseases: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hypertension, in addition to having suffered two cerebrovascular accidents (CVAs) in 2007 and 2008.

As a young man, he had been in a car accident that caused him to undergo three spinal surgeries.

In the last years of his life, he had several mobility problems and needed oxygen daily.

