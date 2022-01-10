After guaranteeing classification in Copinha, Flamengo coach intends to shoot the squad | Junior soccer SP cup

Flamengo guaranteed the classification for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup by thrashing Floresta by 4-0 last Saturday night, at Arena Barueri. Rubro-negro reached six points and appears at the top of Group 29, with an advantage over Oeste – their next opponent – on goal difference.
For the direct confrontation that will define who advances to the next stage as the leader of the group, Flamengo coach Fábio Matias said that he should make some changes in the starting lineup to give more play to the squad, but without failing to charge the search for the result positive.
– Regardless of who is in the game, the quest is for first place. Let’s work towards that goal. We will make some adjustments, we will check the condition of the athletes after two games and we will evaluate. Oeste is a team that plays in the Paulista Championship, which is the strongest in Brazil, they have interesting players, so much so that they are classified in advance – analyzed the coach.
+ Cup table and classification
Flamengo should have changes in the starting lineup that will face the West at the end of the first phase of Copinha — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF
After thrashing Forte Rio Bananal in their debut, Flamengo stamped the classification in advance in the second round and played for a draw at the end of the first phase to stay with the leadership of Group 29.
Flamengo and Oeste face off on Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, at Arena Barueri. The ge follows the match in Real time.