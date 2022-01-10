After suffering armed robbery in São Paulo, Luan Santana’s sister vents and warns

Bruna Santana, sister of Luan Santana, reported the scare on her social networks and warned everyone

Bruna Santana, sister of the country singer Luan Santana (30), went through a big scare this weekend!

Through her Instagram stories, Bruna told that she was robbed in the Jardins region, in the city of São Paulo. According to her, only material goods were taken.

“Today, around 1 pm, we were robbed at gunpoint in the Jardins region, São Paulo. Thank God only material goods are gone! Stay alert!”, she wrote after the fright.

Then, Bruna told about the robber’s way: “Even with an armored car, they waited for us to open the door in the vallet. The biker was with an application bag and visibly desperate”, ended.

Luan Santana posts New Year’s photos with family and girlfriend Izabela Cunha

On the night of the 31st, Luan Santana posted clicks showing how he spent his New Year’s Eve! The countryman published photos with his family at the turn of the year. In the post caption, Luan wrote: “May 2022 be an amazing year for all of you! Happy New Year”.

