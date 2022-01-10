after the big screen, the board realizes Paulo Sousa’s wish of R$25 million to reinforce the team

Thiago Maia stays! At the request of Paulo Sousa, Flamengo agreed to stay on the defensive midfielder

THE Flamengo goes to the 2022 season with Paulo Sousa as the team’s coach. AND the Portuguese had one more request answered by the board: the definitive hiring of Thiago Maia.

to the journalist vene casagrande, the midfielder confirmed that the stay for 2022 is the result of a wish of the commander. According to Thiago, who had a loan contract until June, Flamengo only made the purchase with Lille after the Portuguese expressed the desire to work with the shirt 8.

“I wasn’t going to stay at Flamengo. It was a pretty tough conversation, but Paulo Sousa arrived. I made a video call with him, he wants me at the club, I felt confident and happy. First time that happens to me,” said Thiago.

Thiago Maia will cost 4 million euros, around R$ 25 million to Flamengo. Hired in 2020, he earned the brazilian, the Super Cup of Brazil (2020 and 2021), the Carioca Championship (2020 and 2021) and the Recopa Sudamericana (2020).

In addition to Thiago Maia, Paulo Sousa also had another request immediately attended to at Flamengo: the big screen to help players and show the tactical part during training.

The technology is similar to the one that Pomegranate by José Mourinho uses. See below how it is.

Flamengo has a presentation scheduled for this Monday (10). The squad will start the season looking to get back on track with achievements in 2022.