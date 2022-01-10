After the leak, Jeep shows New Renegade 4x4 in teaser

After leaking a video with product details, Jeep released a teaser with images of the New Renegade 4×4. The product, manufactured in Goiana-PE, is shown in the Trailhawk version.

Praising the Trail Rated proposal, Jeep reveals details of the most radical version of the New Renegade 2023, which comes with changes in the look.

Among them is the full LED optical set and LED daytime running lights with arrow function. The restyled grille features a slight curvature as in the Compass and Commander, as well as a new mask for the headlights.

The taillights also gained a new LED layout, as well as the 17-inch alloy wheels, in the case of the Trailhawk.

Without showing the interior, the Jeep confirms the 100% digital cluster and the updated multimedia, but with an 8.4-inch screen. Steering wheel and controls also change on the New Renegade 2023.

With more than 350,000 units sold since it started being produced in Brazil, in 2015, the Jeep Renegade loses its 170 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm 2.0 diesel engine, but maintains its 4×4 transmission and traction.

The ZF 9HP transmission will now be used in the GSE 1.3 Turbo engine of 180 horsepower with gasoline and 185 horsepower, this delivering 27.5 kgfm. Having both driving and terrain modes, the option comes with permanent all-wheel drive.

Using multilink rear suspension, the Jeep Renegade maintains the characteristics of the previous 4×4, but without the power and economy of diesel, which will be a real shame.

For the front-wheel drive versions, the New Renegade 2023 will have the Aisin six-speed automatic gearbox, used in the Compass and Commander “4×2” models.

The change also includes the end of the old E.torQ engine, originating from the extinct Tritec, an association of BMW and Chrysler, with a factory in Paraná, now owned by Stellantis’ FPT.

Another change will be the containment of Renegade prices in the upper range, as it loses the diesel option, which is always more expensive than flex.