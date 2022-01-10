Against the grain of the market, Apple must flee the metaverse – Link

Rumor has it that Apple’s glasses will be announced later this year

The year 2022 starts with high expectations around Apple, which reached $3 trillion in market valuation last week: This year, the iPhone owner is expected to announce a virtual and augmented reality glasses. However, despite the bet on immersive technology, the company will not follow the metaverse concept, according to the news agency Bloomberg.

The metaverse intends to simulate universes in digital environments using virtual and augmented reality – the idea gained global visibility after Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta, in October of last year, with an eye on projects in the area.

According to the Bloomberg, Apple must follow a different path from Mark Zuckerberg’s company: the focus of the new glasses would be short periods of communication, content visualization and games, rather than completely transporting people to virtual universes. Thus, the device would be aimed at occasional uses, and not for all-day use.

Rumors indicate that Apple’s glasses will be announced later this year. The device is expected to have three monitors and cost about $3,000. Specialists consider the product’s launch crucial for investors to continue believing in the pace of Apple’s growth – the company’s last major launch was the Apple Watch, in 2015.