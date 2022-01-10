Airports in SP have flights canceled due to the increase in cases of Covid and influenza | São Paulo

The international airport of São Paulo, in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, registered at least five national flights and one international, with destination to Buenos Aires, canceled this Monday morning (10).

The problem also occurs at Congonhas airport, in the South Zone of the capital. At the site, 19 scheduled Latam flights will be rescheduled.

In total, only from Latam, there are 52 canceled flights at SP airports, 19 of which are international. (See list below).

The problem occurs due to the increase of number of cases of Covid-19 and influenza, which has reached employees of companies and affected flights on several airlines in Brazil.

In all, from last Saturday (8) to January 16, 121 flights will be canceled.

2 of 2 Panel at Congonhas Airport shows flights canceled this Monday morning (10) — Photo: Personal Archive Panel at Congonhas Airport shows flights canceled this Monday morning (10) — Photo: Personal Archive

In a statement, the company regretted the situation, and asked customers to check the status of the flight before heading to the airport.

Customers who had their flight changed will be able to reschedule the trip without penalty and fare difference or request a refund of the ticket without penalty, according to Latam.

another company which was also impacted after the high in cases of Covid and influenza went to Blue. On Saturday (8), Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), canceled 29 company flights. Between Thursday (6) and Saturday (8), at least 89 trips did not take place.

already the Goal informed by note that “in recent days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees, but no flight was canceled or significantly changed for this reason.. Employees who present positive results are being removed from their functions to recover safely at home.”

“In relation to Customers, positive cases reported before boarding are being treated with three options offered to passengers: cancellation with full refund; cancellation, but with the full amount left as a credit for future purchases; or rebooking without additional costs “, informs the note.

Another 29 flights are canceled in Viracopos this Saturday (8)

High in cases of Covid and influenza removes crew from Azul and already affects flights

After the discharge of Covid and flu cases at Azul, Viracopos has flights canceled

Flights from Latam that were impacted:

January, 10: LA8190 (Guarulhos-Miami), LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), LA8147 (Lisbon-Guarulhos), LA8113 (Mexico City-Guarulhos), LA8032 (Guarulhos-Buenos Aires/Aeroparque), LA4676 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4679 ( Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3320 (Guarulhos-Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3509 (Guarulhos-Belém), LA4500 (Belém-Guarulhos), LA3055 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3806 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA4684 (Guarulhos-Vitória), LA3112 (Vitória-Guarulhos), LA3632 (Guarulhos-Santos Dumont), LA3888 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3257 (Congonhas-Santos Dumont) , LA3274 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3221 (Guarulhos-Maceió), LA4765 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA4607 (Guarulhos-Fortaleza), LA4608 (Fortaleza-Guarulhos), LA3170 (Congonhas-Porto Seguro), LA3171 (Porto Seguro- Congonhas), LA3169 (Guarulhos-Palmas), LA4587 (Palmas-Guarulhos), LA3210 (Congonhas-Belo Horizonte/Confins), LA3213 (Belo Horizonte/Confins-Congonhas), LA3232 (Congonhas-Santos Dumont), LA 3233 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3429 (Congonhas-Santos Dumont), LA3633 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3047 (Guarulhos-Empress), LA3048 (Empress-Guarulhos), LA3062 (Guarulhos-Rio Branco), LA3064 (Rio Branco) -Guarulhos), LA3548 (Guarulhos-Recife), LA3563 (Recife-Guarulhos), LA3076 (Porto Alegre-Guarulhos), LA3103 (Congonhas-Florianópolis), LA3102 (Florianópolis-Congonhas), LA3218 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3102 ( Florianópolis-Congonhas), LA3218 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3235 (Congonhas-Santos Dumont), LA4797 (Santos Dumont-Belo Horizonte/Confins), LA3025 (Belo Horizonte/Confins-Santos Dumont), LA3504 (Guarulhos-Londrina), LA3900 (Londrina-Guarulhos).

January 11th: LA8064 (Guarulhos-Madrid), LA8114 (Guarulhos-Barcelona), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos), LA8195 (Miami-Guarulhos), LA8180 (New York-Guarulhos), LA3176 (Guarulhos-João Pessoa ), LA3177 (João Pessoa-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal), LA4652 (Natal-Guarulhos), LA4554 (Guarulhos-Belém), LA3549 (Belém-Guarulhos), LA3807 (Guarulhos-Santos Dumont), LA3424 (Santos Dumont -Brasilia), LA3901 (Brasilia-Santos Dumont), LA3888 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos), LA3618 (Congonhas-Ilhéus), LA3619 (Ilhéus-Congonhas), LA3560 ( Congonhas-Santos Dumont), LA3561 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3388 (Congonhas-Salvador), LA3795 (Salvador-Congonhas), LA3085 (Congonhas-Porto Alegre), LA3162 (Porto Alegre-Congonhas), LA3380 (Guarulhos-Cuiabá) , LA3382 (Cuiabá-Guarulhos), LA3548 (Guarulhos-Recife), LA3563 (Recife-Guarulhos).

January 12th: LA8115 (Barcelona-Guarulhos), LA8065 (Madrid-Guarulhos), LA8112 (Guarulhos-Mexico City), LA8180 (Guarulhos-New York), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4679 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3219 (Congonhas-Santos Dumont), LA3423 (Santos Dumont-Porto Alegre), LA3094 (Porto Alegre-Santos Dumont), LA3253 (Santos Dumont-Congonhas), LA3707 (Guarulhos-Porto Seguro), LA3267 (Porto Seguro-Guarulhos), LA3208 (Guarulhos-São José do Rio Preto), LA4530 (São José do Rio Preto-Guarulhos).

January 13: LA3320 (Guarulhos-Maceió), LA3607 (Maceió-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA8113 (Mexico City-Guarulhos), LA8181 (New York-Guarulhos).

January 15th: LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3008 (Guarulhos-Manaus), LA3012 (Manaus-Guarulhos), LA4580 (Guarulhos-Natal).