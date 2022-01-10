Alex praises São Paulo after another victory in Copinha: “Better than in the 1st match”

The coach of the São Paulo under-20 team, Alex, was all praise for his team after the 5-0 victory over Desportiva Perilima, last Saturday, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano, in the second round of Group 21 of the Cup.

Tricolor was not thrilled in their debut against the modest team of CSE, from Alagoas, having difficulties to win 2-0. However, this Saturday, São Paulo showed much more resourcefulness on the field to confirm the favoritism with some tranquility.

“Good victory, very good spirit. We technically were better than in the first match. It was a matter of thinking about what we had done, seeing what could be improved, absorbing these corrections and taking them to the field”, said Alex.

Against Perilima, the coach of the São Paulo under-20 team chose to promote some changes in relation to the team that debuted in Copinha. Nathan replaced Pagé on the right flank, while Maioli replaced Facundo Milán.

With the result, São Paulo assumed the leadership of the Group 21 of Copinha, surpassing São Caetano in goal difference. Now, the two teams face off next Tuesday, at Anacleto Campanella, to define who will advance to the knockout of the competition as leader of the group.

