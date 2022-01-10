Alfonso Herrera speaks about the reboot of “Rebelde” and sends a controversial message to the new actors; check out

Once a Rebel, always a Rebel, right?! This Sunday (9), Alfonso Herrera congratulated the cast of the new version of the soap opera “Rebelde”, released last week by Netflix, this time in serial format. The star, who played the unforgettable Miguel Arango in the Mexican version, also left a message for the new generation of actors, involving RBD’s contractual controversy.

“All the success in the world! Advice: review your contracts carefully”, wrote Poncho, while sharing a Netflix Latin America post on Twitter. The platform post announced the new project: “The time has come to say ‘hi’ to this new generation of rebels. Rebel is now available”. Check out:

Consejo, review your contracts 😉 https://t.co/lZ3Myw3siT — Alfonso Herrera (@ponchohd) January 9, 2022

Since the end of the band RBD, back in 2008, several backstage issues were revealed, including the fact that the sextet made very little profit from the “Rebelde” brand, despite all the success and record sales. In addition, the atmosphere was a little tense since, according to information, the members received different salaries.

Recently, Dulce Maria, who played Roberta Prado in the Mexican version, also spoke about salaries, in an interview with youtuber Yordi Rosado. “It was something very strong, because at the time we were earning very little. Now I do the math for what we earned, and of course, in the end, we received very little”, he said.

“I took more money from advertising campaigns. In Rebelde, no, because I was… well, not just me, everyone. They danced beautifully with us”, continued. Despite this, RBD has become a worldwide phenomenon and has opened many doors for all members, who are still very dear to the public.

In the chat, Dulce also gave an opinion on the new version of the soap opera, which is already considered a success by Netflix. “I know that our generation is very jealous of Rebelde and I think that each Rebelde project, because there have been several versions, they are all unique, they all go to different people and well, it gave me nostalgia and I wish them the best.“he stated. Watch: