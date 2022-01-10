All about the HBO series with Zendaya

With the second season of Euphoria hitting HBO, find out everything you need to know about the series.

euphoria premiered in 2019 on HBO and has since become one of the most acclaimed teen series in recent years. With just eight episodes in its first season and two specials, the second season premieres in January 9th and it will also have eight episodes.

Find out here everything you need to know about the plot before deciding to follow the acclaimed series starring Zendaya, from the Spider-Man franchise in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, which brings a plot full of nuances and mature content.

What is the story of Euphoria?

euphoria follows a group of teenagers in high school as they need to learn about life and face various adverse situations, in a world full of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is loosely based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Starring the actress and singer Zendaya, the series has a very robust cast and talks about many problems of the Generation Z – and teenagers in general. The protagonist of the series, rue (Zendaya) is a young woman who is dealing with her drug addiction while also starting to fall in love with her new friend, Jules (Hunter Schafer).

But things get a lot more complicated when Nate (Jacob Elordi) ends up intruding on their relationship. In addition to the two characters, we also accompanied several of Rue and Jules’ other classmates and their respective families.

The cast and characters of Euphoria

the main cast of euphoria is composed of a series of young actors who are well known to the public, whether for other films or series.

Zendaya (Franchise Spider-Man, Dune) interprets Rue Bennett, a young drug addict who is overcoming her addictions and trying to find her place in the world.

Hunter Schafer star in her first role as Jules Vaughn, a trans girl who has just moved to a new city and befriends Rue.

Maude Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Welcome to 40) It’s Lexi Howard, Rue’s childhood friend, and Cassie’s younger sister, who ended up drifting away from her in recent years.

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, The Passengers) It’s Cassie Howard, Lexi’s sister and McKay’s girlfriend. She is a young woman who has an infamous sexual past and is trying to keep it from affecting her life.

jacob elordi (from the franchise The Kiss Booth) gives life to Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete who has a lot of anger issues due to his sexual insecurity.

Barbie Ferreira (Nope, Unpregnant) It’s Kat Hernandez, a girl with problems with her body who is starting to explore her sexuality and sensuality.

Alexa Demie (The Waves, Mainstream) interprets Maddy Perez, a very confident and confident girl, but who finds herself in an unstable and abusive relationship with Nate.

Algee Smith (The Hate You Sow, Detroit in Rebellion) It’s McKay, a young football player who is dating Cassie and is having trouble adjusting to college life.

Angus Cloud (North Hollywood) interprets made, a local dealer who is a close friend of Rue’s and has some problems in his “line of work”.

Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship) gives life to Cal Jacobs, Nate’s father, who hides many secrets from his family and is also very controlling and abusive towards his son.

Lastly, Nika King (Greenleaf) is Leslie Bennett, the mother of Rue and Gia, while Storm Reid (A Warp in Time) plays Gia Bennett, Rue’s younger sister.

What do the critics think of Euphoria?

the first season of euphoria was shown between June and August 2019 in HBO, being highly praised by critics, with the main points raised being the acting, story, visuals and the approach of more mature themes in a production of the genre.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an approval rating of 80%, with the critical consensus saying: “Sometimes hard to watch, Euphoria balances her brutal honesty with empathy – visually beautiful – with the unique challenge of creating a brilliant series, united by Zendaya’s powerfully subtle acting.”

Still, the series was not without controversy due to all the sex, nudity and drug and alcohol use scenes by teenagers. In an interview with the Fox News in 2019, Tim Winter, the president of the “Parents Television Council” – whose motto is “bringing family responsibility and principles back to the entertainment industry” – called for the HBO cancel the series, due to the graphic and adult content displayed in the production; especially after the airing of an episode in which around 30 penises and the sexual abuse of a character are quickly shown on screen.

behind the scenes of Euphoria

euphoria was created and all episodes were written by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), with the creators of the original Israeli series – Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni – executive producing with Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. The most famous name of the production, however, is Drake and the producer A24. The series’ soundtrack was composed by the British singer, songwriter and producer Labrinth.

The plots of the series were based on the life and experiences of Levinson as a teenager, including his struggles with anxiety, depression, and drug addiction.

euphoria received nominations for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Program and for the TCA Award in Best Notable Series. For your performance, Zendaya won the emmy it’s the Satellite Award in Best Actress in a Drama Series.

The first season and the specials of euphoria are already available on the HBO Max. The second season of the series premieres on HBO on January 9th.

