‘Amazing Age Difference’ · TV News

Interpreter of Cecília in Um Lugar ao Sol, Fernanda Marques revealed that she doesn’t agree with the character’s relationship with Breno, played by Marco Ricca. The actress believes that the romance between the student and the photographer in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo should be problematized and debated. “Amazing age difference,” pointed out the artist.

In Lícia Manzo’s serials, the 18-year-old was raised practically as Breno’s niece, who is in her 50s. He is married to Ilana (Mariana Lima), best friend and cousin of Cecília’s mother, model Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão).

“In my opinion, there is an affective irresponsibility on the part of Breno. He is a mature man and he would have to be more careful. It’s not about prejudice, but they are absurd differences in age”, highlighted Fernanda in an interview with Zean Bravo’s column, of the Extra newspaper, this Monday (10).

The actress also added about the two, who will kiss in today’s chapter: “Cecília is 18 years old. Machismo dominates society and hierarchical relationships should be problematized and debated.”

At the this Monday’s chapter (10) , the model will console herself in the arms of Breno, who has just lost one of his daughters, after discovering that his mother lied about Felipe (Gabriel Leone) and is still having an affair with the boy. “Everything happened. My life is all wrong. I don’t really have anything, except you… Our friendship”, will affirm the girl.

“What can I tell you? If we were in charge of our hearts or could choose who we want”, will advise the photographer, who will embrace Cecília. Passionate, the character of Fernanda Marques will seize the moment and steal a kiss from Ilana’s husband.

