Amidst discourses of professionalism, animal pay resists in Brazil; Durcesio says he was reluctant, but accepted the request for players at Botafogo

It could be one of those romantic chronicles about football that no longer exists. But it happened in 2021: at a time recorded in the series “Full Access: Botafogo”, from Globoplay, the president Durcesio Mello enters the locker room after a win alvinegra with envelopes in his hands. It is https://www.fogaonet.com/tag/carlos-augusto-montenegro received with celebration by the players and distributes the prize for a triumph in the title campaign of the Serie B.

The relevance of the animal — extra paid to players and commission — in the dynamics of a club like Alvinegro, dealing with back wages and which defends professionalization to the point of being on the verge of becoming a joint-stock company, raises the question: why the practice, so symbolic of a renegade amateurism, still alive in Brazilian football?

“I was reluctant to give it away.” We agreed on an award at the end, in case of access, but from the fourth or fifth game onwards, players began to complain that it would be important to have an animal — Durcesio tells the documentary series, noting that he banked a good part of the amount, with help in Carlos Augusto Montenegro (former manager) and the friend Fernando Pereira.

The main explanation for the survival of the practice is cultural. The animal has existed in the sport for 100 years — it is estimated that it occurred for the first time in the 1920s. These were times of amateur sport, in which athletes could not receive money to enter the field. The award was a way to get around the lack of regulation of the practice and make the game a source of remuneration for athletes.

The profession was regularized in Brazil in 1933, but the animal continued to be valid. Even on account of lame professionalism, for a long time the prize that came out of the pockets of rich fans and managers was greater than the salary paid.

— When I started in Vasco, in 1996, I loved the animal. It was bigger than my salary. In 1997, I didn’t care that my salary was late. It was a year in which we won a lot of games, and the animal solved it — remembers the former midfielder Philip, today coach of Bangu.

good for managers

From the end of the 1990s until now, football has moved much more money. The young man, considered to be the good promise of a big club, signs his first professional contract at the age of 16, usually receiving amounts above R$ 10 thousand. Still, the animal remains important in the clubs’ routine. It is often encouraged by the manager, who uses the prize to gain the players’ trust, be accepted in the locker room and exert control.

— If you promise, you have to deliver, find a way to pay — he says José Luiz Moreira, for years vice president of football at Vasco. — Don’t have the slightest doubt, I paid a lot of animals.

There are different ways this can be done. There is cash, which comes out of the fan manager’s pocket and reaches the player without entering the club’s accounts. Already in the times of Unimed at the Fluminense, the cast received a prepaid card from the sponsor.

The award for victory can also be official, supported by the club. In this case, it goes into accounting — Durcesio guarantees that the Botafogo one — and the value is deducted from income tax. There are those who pay the animal for each result and those who prefer to pay off the debt with the cast and commission monthly or every two matches.

Values ​​also vary. At the São Paulo, in the heyday of the Brazilian tri-championship, between 2006 and 2008, it reached R$ 25,000 for each player. THE Flamengo, in the dispute for the 2019 Club World Cup, stipulated that the animal for the title would be worth no less than 22 million dollars, to be divided between players and the coaching staff.

Sometimes he is a cause for friction. In 2019, managers and players of FL disagreed on how much the coaching staff should earn. The victory over Liverpool did not come, the fire went out, but it left marks, so much so that the extra prize was not paid. The animal also reinforces the hierarchy of the locker room. Generally, it’s the squad leaders who are responsible for determining the division of the money — staff and staff members, who receive the lowest salaries, earn less, while players earn more.

Although small for athletes with salaries in the hundreds of thousands of reais per month, the amount ends up being important because, depending on how it is paid, it is outside official sources of income, usually closely monitored by parents, wives and businessmen . The animal ends up being the only chance for the player to have expenses not traceable by the people around.