Anglic reveals that feminism changed her relationship with Xuxa and Eliana

Feminism and sorority helped the Anglic communicator to give a new meaning to the friendship between her, Eliana and Xuxa.

, in which the guest SBT presenter, she spoke about female rivalry and addressed the fact that the two had similar programs on TV in the 1990s and 2000s and that, therefore, there was buzz in the media and even among viewers that they were supposed to be rivals, they competed with each other. However, they have already assured in several interviews that they never fought.

receives each episode two guests of the same sign of the zodiac who reflect on the past, present and future, according to the characteristics of each one’s birth chart.

“I can’t help but remember our trajectory together. We met as children’s presenters. We were on the same station, during a strong time of rivalry between the presenters, of feud. They fit us into this package”, stressed Anglic to Eliana in the episode sign of Sagittarius.

Luciano Huck’s wife celebrated the change in this mentality and revealed that the two became even closer, thanks to a third person: Xuxa Meneghel.

“It’s good that so much has changed and we got closer again through a third person, Xuxa, who was also in the whole cake. I think feminism has transformed this a lot, this sorority thing among women. That’s beautiful. our reunion,” declared Anglic.

“I think maturity does that to us, we come in this movement. I think our daughters will understand this relationship in a much more special way,” agreed Eliana.

Eliana also took the opportunity to talk about machismo in the artistic world throughout her 16-year career. At the time, she didn’t understand much about it and, nowadays, she can see that she was really harmed and has learned to fight it.

“Now that I’m starting to reap the rewards. For a long time I felt left out in reports. They spoke to all men, but they didn’t call me to speak. They considered all men’s opinions, but they didn’t consider mine. How I didn’t understand that This could be machismo and a series of other things, I felt bad, but I didn’t know how to defend myself”, he recalls.

“I had to impose myself so that directors, companies, looked at me as a woman, a respectful communicator, who had the stuff to speak and credibility. That was sweaty”. eliana

Astral journey has 12 episodes, one for each sign, in addition to Eliana, Gilberto Gil, Tiago Abravanel, Ricardo Tozzi, Cleo, Luciano Huck, Preta Gil, Luiz Fernando Guimares, Fernanda Souza, Rubens Barrichello and Xuxa are some of the guests. Episodes are now available to HBO Max subscribers.