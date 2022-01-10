Aposta de Dourados earns BRL 31 thousand at the corner of the Mega-Sena

Yadunandan Singh 10 seconds ago

Six-number single bet made in Dourados was one of the 63 winners of the Mega-Sena corner in the draw on Saturday (8) and earned BRL 31,638.77, according to data from the Lotteries of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The main prize accumulated and the estimate for the next contest, on Wednesday (12), is at R$ 11 million. Yesterday, the dozens drawn were: 02; 07; 09; 25; 41; and 49.

In the case of quina, among the 63 winning bets across the country, two were made in Mato Grosso do Sul.

In addition to the one in Dourados, in Lotérica 500 Miles, there was another in the capital, Campo Grande, by Lotérica Cidade Morena.

The court, with 4,651 hits in Brazil and an individual prize of R$ 612.23, had six Dourados bets among the winners.

