Aposta de Dourados earns BRL 31 thousand at the corner of the Mega-Sena

Six-number single bet made in Dourados was one of the 63 winners of the Mega-Sena corner in the draw on Saturday (8) and earned BRL 31,638.77, according to data from the Lotteries of Caixa Econômica Federal.

The main prize accumulated and the estimate for the next contest, on Wednesday (12), is at R$ 11 million. Yesterday, the dozens drawn were: 02; 07; 09; 25; 41; and 49.

In the case of quina, among the 63 winning bets across the country, two were made in Mato Grosso do Sul.

In addition to the one in Dourados, in Lotérica 500 Miles, there was another in the capital, Campo Grande, by Lotérica Cidade Morena.

The court, with 4,651 hits in Brazil and an individual prize of R$ 612.23, had six Dourados bets among the winners.

Leave your comment

Read too

HEALTH SES launches new newsletter with information on Covid-19 and Influenza in MS ECONOMY Deadline for joining the State Refis is January 31 CITIES Government of MS publishes calendar of holidays and optional points in 2022 POLICE Accident on Ring Road kills truck driver who lost steering control PANDEMIC Jardim City Hall decrees calamity after a 900% increase in Covid cases POLICE ‘Abandoned’ motorcycle raises suspicions and Guard recovers stolen vehicle RAIN Dike that overflowed in Minas has a high emergency level TRF3 Ordinary face-to-face activities return to the Federal Court of the 3rd Region from the 31st STJ Accused of being part of an organization active in the interstate trafficking of arms and drugs, he will remain in prison MINAS GERAIS Federal Police to Strengthen Victim Identification on Capitol Hill

most read

BEAUTIFUL

Former Health Secretary of Dourados arrested on charges of domestic violence

PANDEMIC

City of MS decrees a curfew as a preventive measure for Covid

ACCIDENT

Douradense is injured after overturning a truck loaded with scrap on a highway in SP

GOLD

After an argument out of jealousy, a man attacks and shaves his wife’s hair