Apple, 99, Amazon, Creditas and other technology companies have vacancies

Working at a startup is a dream of many people.

See below for opportunities in companies that are startups (or were at some point).

LooqBox

Company that creates solutions for consulting data and internal indicators of companies has 7 vacancies open. Most vacancies are for the city of São Paulo.

Check the vacancies on the Cubo website.

99

The transport application has 51 vacancies currently open, divided between several cities in Brazil, sectors and tines. In addition, there are international openings at the startup, in locations where the company has offices.

Check all vacancies and their requirements on the 99 careers page.

Amaro

The fashion startup has 28 vacancies open, mainly in São Paulo, but there are also opportunities in Recife, Brasília Salvador and Ribeirão Preto (SP). It is also worth mentioning that there are three open talent banks: for the black community, women in technology and in the Costumer Service area.

Check all the vacancies available on Amaro’s website.

Amazon

Amazon has 500 open positions for various career levels in Customer Service, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, IT and more. It is possible to work in different offices of the company, especially in São Paulo. Depending on the opportunity, however, it is possible to operate in Brasília, Jundiaí, Cajamar, Paulínia, São João do Meriti and Rio de Janeiro.

Check out Amazon opportunities at Amazon.Jobs.

apple

The technology giant has 11 open opportunities with the possibility of acting from different parts of Brazil. Startutp has vacancies for store manager, operations and business expert, Senior Tax Analyst, among others.

All opportunities are available on the website.

Education Arch

Arco Educação, a Brazilian startup in the sector, has 6 vacancies in São Paulo, Curitiba and Fortaleza. There are opportunities in the areas of People and Management, Financial Planning, Socio-emotional and Information Technology.

Apply for all jobs through Kenoby.

Black Jobs

Black Vagas, developed by the Black Money Movement (MBM), aims to unite companies and professionals. Thus, in addition to strengthening networking in the black community, the initiative seeks to assist organizations in raising literacy on racial issues. The platform has two types of registration: one for professionals seeking replacement in the job market and the other for companies wishing to hire.

Check out the opportunities on the MBM page.

B2Blue

The pioneer startup and reference in the waste market has 1 vacancy open. They are for Jr. Financial Assistant. For the opportunity, it is necessary to have previous experience in the area, Excel knowledge (creation of spreadsheets and use of financial functions), among other technical and social-emotional skills.

Check out the vacancies in Cubo.

Good for Credit

The startup that compiles loans and helps clients choose has 10 vacancies open in São Paulo, in the Credit, Marketing, People & Culture, Product and Technology sectors. There are opportunities for the role of analysts in the credit and CRM areas, among others.

Jobs can be accessed through Kenoby.

C6 Bank

The digital bank has more than 94 vacancies open in São Paulo, where it is headquartered, for different areas and career levels. In addition, the startup has three talent pools: general, front end and back end.

Check them all out by Gupy.

ClickSign

Electronic signature startup, ClickSign has more than 39 vacancies currently open, for various career levels, in the BI, Commercial, Management & People, Marketing, HR, Technology and Support areas. The company also has a PCD talent bank.

Check out the opportunities by Kenoby.

CM Technology

CM Tecnologia, which acts as a connecting platform for hospitals and health units, has open enrollment for 4 vacancies.

View vacancies by Kenoby.

Blue account

Conta Azul, a financial management and control platform, has 15 vacancies in Joinville and São Paulo (there are still some remote ones). Altogether, the opportunities are divided into six areas: Commercial, Data, Product Development, Design, Customer Experience, Marketing and Human Resources.

Sign up through Kenoby.

I counted

One of the most desired startups in Brazil, according to LinkedIn, Contabilizei has more than 115 effective positions open in various sectors and for different career levels – divided between São Paulo and Curitiba – but there are also several 100% home office job positions . Contabilizei also has vacancies for Apprentice and Talent Bank.

Access the opportunities here.

Cortex

The Growth Intelligence startup has 30 open opportunities, in addition to a general talent bank. There are vacancies to work in the following areas: Engineering, Growth Operations, Marketing, People, Product, Professional Services, and Sales.

Sign up through Gupy.

credits

The financial organization specializing in loans, considered one of the top startups by LinkedIn, has about 166 open positions, mainly in São Paulo. There are opportunities for different levels and positions.

View vacancies at the Greenhouse.

At home

Real estate startup, EmCasa has 15 vacancies open, such as: Software Engineer, Post-Sales Analyst, Photographer, Paralegal, among others, in addition to having a talent bank. There are remote opportunities in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Check it out on LinkedIn.

Facebook

Facebook, the company’s social network and applications (such as WhatsApp, for example), has 17 open vacancies applicable to work from Brazil. That is, depending on the area, the contractor can integrate teams from multiple nationalities, mainly from Latin America.

Check all vacancies and their details on the Facebook careers page.

Google

The company has 89 openings to work in Brazil: all of them operating in São Paulo. There are opportunities for professionals from different areas of expertise. It’s worth mentioning that at Google, you don’t need to be a graduate to apply for effective positions. As long as you have practical experience equivalent to the courses recommended by them, your resume will be considered.

Check all vacancies through Glassdoor.

food

The largest foodtech in Latin America has 36 open positions in several cities across the country, in addition to remote opportunities. Opportunities range from Commercial and Administrative areas to Software Engineering and IT. The company has offices in São Paulo, Campinas (SP), Jundiaí (SP), Bogotá (Colombia) and Mexico City (Mexico), in addition to innovation hubs in other Brazilian capitals.

See more on the website.

Infoprice

A technology company specializing in price monitoring and intelligence, Infoprice has 20 vacancies, for various career levels and areas, in São Paulo (some in the remote mode). It also has several talent banks.

Access opportunities through Gupy.

Intelipost

Intelipost, a logistics and supply chain startup, currently has 21 vacancies open in São Paulo, in the following sectors: Commercial, Customer Success, Intelligence, Marketing, Products, Services and Technology.

LinkedIn subscriptions.

Yugo

Iugu is an online platform focused on financial automation. Today, it has 7 vacancies open in São Paulo, in Channels, Growth & Acquisition, Marketing, Fruade Prevention, Product & Journey and Technology.

Sign up through Kenoby.

Microsoft

Microsoft has 130 effective vacancies, divided by the following Brazilian cities: São Paulo, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Rio de Janeiro, Recife and Ribeirão Preto (SP). Despite this, most opportunities have the possibility of being carried out remotely.

Check all vacancies here.

mindminers

Mindminers, a market research intelligence company, has 28 vacancies open in São Paulo (areas: Design, Marketing, People & Culture, Tech and Sales), in addition to its talent bank, for which it also accepts applications.

See all opportunities through Kenoby.

Netflix

The streaming giant has recently opened 2 vacancies in Alphaville (SP), where its office is located in Brazil, for different career levels. Areas of expertise are technology, content acquisition, finance, production and advertising.

Check them all on the company’s website.

Nubank

At Nubank, one of the main Brazilian fintechs, one of the unicorn startups in the country and considered the most desired startup by professionals in Brazil by LinkedIn, hiring is continuous. Currently, it has 79 vacancies to work from Brazil, and talent banks that receive resumes. It also has opportunities in other countries.

Check out all the opportunities at the Greenhouse.

Pismo

Startup Pismo has 18 vacancies open in São Paulo, in addition to the talent bank. Areas of expertise are: Marketing, Pismo USA, Product, Sales, Software Engineering and Security & SRE.

Applications through Kenoby.

I want education

The Technology for Education startup has 27 vacancies for different levels, including internships, and areas of expertise in São José dos Campos (SP) and São Paulo (SP). Additionally, there are two talent banks available.

See details of all available vacancies on the Quero Educação careers page.

Fifth floor

The startup that facilitates rental processes has 44 vacancies currently open, in addition to having a talent bank for PwDs. They are positions in the city of São Paulo or remote, in different areas of activity.

Check vacancies through Workable.

RankMyApp

RankMyApp currently has 31 vacancies, most in São Paulo, but some remote: there are effective positions and freelancers. In addition, it accepts resumes for two talent banks.

Registration through the Gupy website.

rappi

The delivery company currently has 31 open positions in several cities in Brazil. Vacancies have different application deadlines and requirements.

Check out more information on LinkedIn.

salesforce

The Salesforce CRM platform has 72 vacancies open in Brazil – for different career levels and areas – in São Paulo.

Information about each of the LinkedIn opportunities and applications.

Supermarket Now

The startup Supermercado Now has 93 vacancies open in São Paulo. Opportunities are for Farming Account Executive. The contracts will have the following attribution: coordinating small and medium-sized accounts, being the focal point of communication with partners/customers, modeling the pipeline of solutions that are available to customers and partners, among others.

Sign up by Cube.

Earth Magna

Secure credit startup for rural producers and input distributors, TerraMagna has 7 vacancies open in several sectors. All are in São José dos Campos (SP).

Applications through Kenoby.

TikTok

The entertainment technology company that is on the rise has 79 vacancies open in São Paulo, where its office is located in the country. There are opportunities in Operations, Marketing, Sales, Product and other corporate areas.

Sign up through the TikTok careers page.

*THE text “Apple, 99, Amazon, Creditas and many other startups have vacancies open” was originally published on the portal Na Practica, of Fundação Estudar.