Apple engineer who created the M1 chip goes to Intel and promises a lot of news

Intel this week acquired a new engineer, who is none other than one of the creators of Apple’s M1 chip for Macs. The new engineer has now been tasked with creating amazing SOCs for the blue team.

A SOC, also known as a System-on-chip, is a complete solution for storing CPU, GPU, IO and other IPs on the same chip. With Intel moving towards a more hybrid solution, a SOC design is the perfect choice for them, which can leverage their next-generation processes and new technologies like FOREVEROS and EMIB to create the next computing solution for clients and servers.