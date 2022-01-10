Apple engineer who created the M1 chip goes to Intel and promises a lot of news

Intel this week acquired a new engineer, who is none other than one of the creators of Apple’s M1 chip for Macs. The new engineer has now been tasked with creating amazing SOCs for the blue team.
A SOC, also known as a System-on-chip, is a complete solution for storing CPU, GPU, IO and other IPs on the same chip. With Intel moving towards a more hybrid solution, a SOC design is the perfect choice for them, which can leverage their next-generation processes and new technologies like FOREVEROS and EMIB to create the next computing solution for clients and servers.
Through an official statement, engineer Jeff Wilson commented on the change in companies and was very excited about the innovations he could create in the future.
It’s been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve accomplished during my time here, culminating in the transition from Apple Silicon to the SOC M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max systems.
I’m happy to share that I started a new position as an Intel Fellow, in the Design and Engineering Group CTO, SoC Client Architecture at Intel Corporation. I couldn’t be more excited to get back to working with the amazing teams there to help create killer SOCs. Great things are coming!
Jeff Wilson, CTO Design and Engineering Group, SoC Client Architecture
Prior to joining Apple, Wilson worked as a Principal Engineer and Lead Architect on Client PC Components at Intel, as well as passing through NVIDIA and AMD.
Considering the engineer’s background and the things he created, we can certainly expect some amazing things to come.