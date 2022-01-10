Arsenal plays all in white and is knocked out by Nottingham Forest in FA Cup | english football

The zebra toured the FA Cup. In its debut in the competition, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, away from home, and is eliminated from the tournament, which is in its third phase. Forest, a traditional English team with two-time European champions, currently ranks ninth in the Second Division and has not played for the elite since 1999.

The winning goal was scored by Jamaican Lewis Grabban, 37 minutes into the second half. He took advantage of a cross from the left of Yates and only supported the goal to beat goalkeeper Leno: 1-0.

Gabriel Martinelli in action against Nottingham Forest: Arsenal played FA Cup match all in white in action against youth violence — Photo: Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Arsenal spared some starters and played all in white. The different uniform campaigns “no more red” (Enough of red), which calls attention to violence against young people in London, especially knife killings. The shirt is not for sale and will be destined for NGOs,

Gabriel Martinelli was a regular for the Gunners, and defender Gabriel Magalhães was not even spared. The Gunners are now gearing up for the Premier League semi-final against Liverpool this Thursday and for the rest of the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest players celebrate Lewis Grabban goal against Arsenal — Photo: Craig Brough/Reuters

Nottingham Forest advance to face Leicester in the fourth stage, which is one before the round of 16. Departure will be on the first weekend of February.

