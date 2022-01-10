At least 34 people rescued from a piece of ice adrift in the United States

Boat crossing in Green Bay Bay is believed to have been the cause of the breaking of the ice sheet. Rescue lasted about 90 minutes

At least 34 people had to be rescued on Saturday after being trapped in a piece of ice that drifted off the coast of Point Comfort, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in the United States.

According to CNN, which cites Brown’s police source, the alert was received at 10:15 am (local time). The rescue took about 90 minutes and the 34 people were pulled out of the ice patch unharmed.

“We believe that a boat that passed into the bay just before the ice broke could have contributed to the destabilization of the ice,” the department said.

The slab of ice floated about a mile until the end of the rescue and “although it was apparently stable, the condition was rapidly deteriorating”. The rescue was done using fan powered boats (airboat).

Rescue in Green Bay (Photo: Police)



Two of the people who were rescued from the ice told WLUK that they were on ice fishing for the first time when they heard a shot.

“It looked like someone had fired a shot. We thought it was an interesting noise. We got out of the tent, we looked and … some people were screaming that the ice was breaking up,” said Shane Nelson, who was on the ice fishing with Robert Verhagen.

