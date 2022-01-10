At risk of dam failure, residents leave homes in MG

The Fire Department and Civil Defense of Minas Gerais continue to monitor the hydroelectric dam at Usina do Carioca. Located on the border between Conceição do Pará and Pará de Minas, about 130 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, the water reservoir threatens to burst.

Due to the risk of the large volume of accumulated water reaching the São João and Pará rivers, causing flooding, the authorities recommended yesterday (9) that residents of threatened areas in three cities below the plant (Onça de Pitangui, Pará de Minas and Pitangui ) left their homes and sought shelter in higher places and farther from the rivers.

By the end of Sunday night, 34 people had left places at risk with the help of firefighters and Civil Defense agents, but at least another 32 people were still in difficult access points. It is still raining in the region and the forecast is that the weather will remain unstable for the next few days.

On Sunday, a video recorded by popular shows firefighters warning the population about the probability of “99% of [chances de] the dam breaks” and that, if this occurs, the level of the São João River will exceed 60 meters, reaching homes in the three cities.

In a new video, recorded this morning, Lieutenant Rodrigo Oliveira, from the state Civil Defense, guarantees that the dam belonging to the Santanense company is being monitored and that, contrary to what is said in messages circulating on social networks, the structure it didn’t break.

A command and control post was installed in Conceição do Pará and concentrates the work of the Fire Department, state and municipal Civil Defenses; city ​​halls; Military Police and technicians from Santanense, who check the level of the São João River every 30 minutes.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing up, leaning against a car, and scene frightens residents on the coast

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money online: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

