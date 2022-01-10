Atlético-MG doesn’t agree with Eduardo Berizzo and negotiations cool down

Credit: Disclosure / APF

Atlético-MG is still on the market looking for a coach to replace Cuca, who left the team’s command recently. After flirting with several names, the target this time was coach Eduardo Berizzo, former coach of the Paraguay national team.

However, according to information from Globoesporte, negotiations between the coach and the club from Minas Gerais have not progressed and, at the moment, Galo adopts a strategic retreat regarding the new coach.

The information also shows that in a poll with a source close to the coach, the response about the negotiations was that “there was no agreement for now”.

Atlético-MG remains in the market by coach

The greatest urgency and need for Atlético-MG at this time is hiring a coach. Last week, Galo almost hit it off with Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal, who chose to stay at Braga, in Portugal.

Besides him, names like Jorge Jesus, Renato Gaúcho and the return of coach Cuca were on the Minas Gerais team’s agenda, but without major advances towards the realization of a deal.

