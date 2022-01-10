Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison in Myanmar | World

A court in Myanmar on Monday sentenced deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison, according to sources familiar with the legal processes that run under the exclusion of the press and public opinion.

The 1991 Nobel Peace laureate was accused of violating restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and of importing and owning unlicensed walkie-talkies. With regard to the devices, it would have violated communication and import-export laws valid in the Asian country.

In the case of the charges of breaking coronavirus health regulations, Suu Kyi was convicted of waving to supporters despite wearing a mask and a protective plastic shield over her face.

At 76, Suu Kyi is currently facing 12 lawsuits and is charged with a range of crimes, including violating state secrets law and international trade laws. Experts say she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison if found guilty on all counts.

In a first verdict in December, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison for inciting popular unrest and violating health regulations in the covid-19 pandemic. Then the military junta that leads Myanmar decided to cut the sentence in half.

It is unclear whether Suu Kyi should serve time in prison or remain under house arrest. Since her first conviction, she has appeared in court in military-supplied prison clothes (a white blouse and a long brown skirt).

She is being held by the military in an unknown place. According to state TV, it is there that she will have to serve her sentence. Both sentences must be served simultaneously.

As the cases are closed to the public, it is not possible to know what Suu Kyi’s reaction was to the announcement of the sentence.

No contact with the outside world

Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested on February 1 of last year, hours before a military junta deposed the country’s democratically elected civilian leaders and arrested key figures from the opposition’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The party won by far the general election in Myanmar in 2020, but the military said the vote had been rigged, information international observers doubt.

Law experts suspect the military junta wants to silence it to legitimize the takeover and prevent Suu Kyi from returning to politics. She already spent 15 years under house arrest before her last release, which paved the way for her to become head of government in 2016.

The Nobel Committee in Stockholm issued a statement saying it is “deeply concerned” about the ousted leader’s plight. According to the committee’s director, Berit Reiss-Andersen, “the latest decision against Aung San Suu Kyi is politically motivated.”

The military government has not authorized anyone from abroad to meet with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate since taking power, despite international pressure for talks including Suu Kyi, which could ease the violent political crisis that has shaken the country.

‘Military political hostage’

The convictions released on Monday were vehemently criticized by Phil Robertson, deputy director for Asia-related affairs at the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

“Myanmar’s junta circus in courtrooms, with secret processes over fictitious charges, is only aimed at constantly piling up convictions against Aung San Suu Kyi so that she remains in prison indefinitely,” he criticized.

“Once again, Aung San Suu Kyi has become a symbol of what is happening to her country, and has returned to her role as a political hostage to military personnel obsessed with controlling power through the use of intimidation and violence,” he added.

Right after the coup d’etat, there were peaceful protests across the country against the deposition of the then government. The military junta used brute force to quell demonstrations and resistance movements, and Myanmar is mired in political turmoil.

The aid organization AAPP (Association for Assistance for Political Prisoners) says more than 1,400 people have been killed and nearly 11,000 have been arrested since the military took power.

Peaceful demonstrations continued, but amid the violent repression, armed resistance also grew. United Nations experts warned that the country could be on the way to civil war.