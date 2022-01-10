Authorities advise residents of Pará de Minas, Pitangui and Onça de Pitangui to leave homes at risk of dam failure | Midwest

The City of Pará de Minas and the Civil Defense recommended this Sunday (9) that the residents of the city, Pitangui and Onça de Pitangui, who live below the Carioca Plant, leave their houses immediately, as there is a high risk of rupture. dam.

It is a water dam, not waste.

In a video posted on Instagram, Maurício Azevedo, who is part of the press office for the Pará de Minas City Hall, highlights the warning to residents.

“It is essential that the residents of the surroundings of the Rio dam leave their homes immediately, as there is an imminent risk of the dam breaking,” said Maurício.

Teams from the City Hall, Civil Defense and Fire Department are on site. The support point is in operation in Carioca, at the Health Post and at the Hall next to the church. The objective is to receive the families of residents living in the vicinity of the dam who have nowhere to go.

In a video released this evening, the mayor of Pará de Minas, Elias Diniz (PSD), said that teams were mobilized to assist residents who need to leave their homes, as well as a bus to pick people up and provide shelter for those without where to go. See below:

In a post on Instagram, the Fire Department of Pará de Minas spoke about the risk of rupture.

“In the event of a rupture, the risk of being affected is in the areas below the dam, close to the São João and Pará rivers. The flood stain in the Santanense company’s action plan (responsible for the dam) does not include the urban area of ​​Pará de Minas “.

The Minas Gerais Military Fire Department (CBMMG) reported that, “as reported by the State Civil Defense Coordination (CEDEC), it is working on preventive evacuations of people located in the vicinity of the Represa do Carioca. The CBMMG will act together with the others bodies in the Operations Command System already installed on site”.

Sargento Oliveira talks about the risk of a dam failure in Pará de Minas