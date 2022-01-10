Baby delivered to US soldier during departure from Afghanistan meets family – World

The drama of the family of a baby hurriedly delivered to a US soldier at the airport in Kabul during the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan lasted 5 months. The child was returned to his relatives this Saturday (8).

Sohail Ahmadi, just two months old, disappeared on Aug. 19 as thousands of people tried to leave the country after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan. Taxi driver Hamid Safi, 29, found the baby at Kabul airport alone and crying on the floor and decided to take him home.

After weeks of negotiations, the taxi driver returned the child to grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razaw, who is still in Kabul. The family members’ goal is now to reunite the child with his parents and siblings, who were removed to the US on a withdrawal flight.

Subtitle:

The child was given to the grandfather. Now the family tries to reunite the child with the parents and siblings, who were removed to the US Photograph:

Mohd Rasfan/AFP

long wait

It was on August 19 that the family’s heavy lifting began. Mirza Ali Ahmadi, his wife, Suraya, and the couple’s five children found themselves in a chaotic crowd outside the airport gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, when a US soldier standing on a high fence asked if they needed any help.

Fearing that Sohail, their two-month-old baby, would be crushed by the crowd, they handed him over to the military, thinking they would soon reach the entrance located a mere five meters away.

Subtitle:

Sohail Ahmadi appears in a photo with the daughter of taxi driver Hamid Safi Photograph:

Mohd Rasfan/AFP

It didn’t go as planned. According to Mirza Ali, the Taliban, which had quickly taken over the country as US soldiers were withdrawing, began to repel hundreds of people who wanted to escape. It took the rest of the family over half an hour to reach the other side of the airport fence.

Once inside, they couldn’t find Sohail anywhere. Mirza Ali, who said he had worked as a security guard at the US embassy for 10 years, desperately began asking every authority he could find about the baby’s whereabouts.

The saga, which began in July, only had one outcome this weekend. The family is currently in the US state of Michigan.