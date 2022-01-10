Baby lost in chaos in Afghanistan is returned to family





Baby is delivered to a US soldier at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan 19/08/2021 OMAR HAIDARI/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he disappeared on August 19, when thousands of people rushed to leave the Afghanistan due to the arrival of the Taliban to power. The boy, who was handed over in an act of desperation to a soldier on the other side of the airport wall, was found and reunited with his relatives in Kabul last Saturday, 8.

The baby was located in Kabul, where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi found him at the airport and took him home to create as his own. After more than seven weeks of negotiations and appeals, and finally a brief detention by Taliban police, Safi finally returned the child to his grandfather and other relatives who were still in Kabul.







The taxi driver Hamid Safi, who found the baby, cries as he gives him to his grandfather Photo: Ali Khara / Reuters

During the tumultuous Afghan evacuation over the summer, Mirza Ali Ahmadi, the father of the boy who worked as a security guard at the US embassy, ​​and his wife Suraya feared their son would be crushed by the crowd as they approached the airport gates on their way to a flight. to the United States.

Ahmadi reminded the agency Reuters in early November from his despair that day he handed Sohail over the airport wall to a uniformed soldier he believed to be an American. His hope was that he would soon cover the remaining 5 meters until the entrance to retrieve it.

At that very moment, Taliban forces pushed the crowd back and it would be another half hour before Ahmadi, his wife and their four other children could enter. But by then the baby was nowhere.

Ahmadi said he desperately searched for his son inside the airport and was told by authorities that he was likely taken out of the country separately and could meet with them later. The rest of the family was evacuated and ended up at a military base in Texas. For months, they had no idea where their son was.

The case highlights the plight of many parents separated from their children during the rush to evacuate and withdraw US forces from the country after a 20-year war. With no US embassy in Afghanistan and overstretched international organizations, Afghan refugees have difficulty getting answers about the timing, or possibility, of complex reunifications like this.

The US Department of Defense, the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

alone at the airport

On the same day that Ahmadi and his family were separated from their baby, Safi walked through the gates of Kabul airport after giving a ride to his brother’s family, who were also due to leave the country.

Safi said he found Sohail alone and crying on the floor. After saying that he tried unsuccessfully to locate the baby’s parents inside, he decided to take the baby home to his wife and children. Safi has three daughters and said her mother’s greatest wish before she died was for him to have a son.

At that moment, he decided: “I will keep this baby. If the family is found, I will give it to them. If not, I will raise it myself,” he told the Reuters in an interview in late November. Safi said he took him to the doctor for a check-up and quickly incorporated the child into his family. They named the baby Mohammad Abed and posted pictures of all the children together on their Facebook page.

After the Reuters story about the missing child was released, some of Safi’s neighbors — who noticed her returning from the airport months earlier with a baby — recognized the photos and posted comments about her whereabouts in a translated version of the article.

Ahmadi asked his relatives who are still in Afghanistan, including his father-in-law Mohammad Qasem Razawi, 67, who lives in Badakhshan province, to go to Safi and ask him to return Sohail to the family.

Razawi said he traveled two days and two nights to the capital, bringing gifts, including a slaughtered sheep, several kilos of nuts and clothes, to Safi and his family. But Safi refused to release Sohail, insisting he too wanted to be evacuated from Afghanistan with his family. Safi’s brother, who was evacuated to California, said Safi and his family have no pending applications for entry into the United States.

The baby’s family sought help from the Red Cross, which has a stated mission to help reconnect people separated by international crises, but said it received little information from the organization. A Red Cross spokesman said he does not comment on individual cases.

Finally, after feeling that he had no other options, Razawi contacted local Taliban police to report a kidnapping. Safi told “Reuters” he had denied the allegations to police and said he was taking care of the baby, not kidnapping him.

The complaint was investigated and dismissed, and the local police commander said he helped to reach a settlement. Razawi said the baby’s family eventually agreed to compensate Safi about 100,000 Afghanis ($950) for the expenses incurred to care for him for five months.

Finally returned

In the presence of the police, and amidst many tears, the baby was finally returned to his relatives.

Razawi said Safi and his family were devastated by the loss of Sohail. “Hamid and his wife were crying, I cried too, but I assured them you two are young, Allah will give you a male child. Not one but several. I thanked you both for saving the child from the airport,” Razawi said. .

The baby’s parents said they were very happy to see the reunion with their own eyes through a video chat. “There were celebrations, dancing, singing,” said Razawi. “It was just like a wedding.”

Now Ahmadi, his wife and other children, who in early December managed to move from the military base to an apartment in Michigan, hope that Sohail will soon be taken to the United States. “We need to get the baby back to his mother and father. This is my only responsibility,” said his grandfather. “My wish is for him to come back to them.”

* With information from Reuters