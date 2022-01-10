Back at Inter, D’Alessandro will have a conversation with Medina and will serve as a mirror in the dressing room | International

One of D’Alessandro’s first assignments in the coming days will be meeting Alexander Medina on his return to Inter. The duo will have a meeting to discuss the Argentine’s participation in Gauchão. The colorado coach still understands that the historic midfielder will have a fundamental role outside the field, behind the scenes.

read more

+ Learn about Colorado mobilization behind the scenes

Cacique Medina is an admirer of D’Alessandro. The coach values ​​the midfielder’s history in Beira-Rio and the dedication to reach the age of 40 with relevance in the sport, as well as the importance he gives to building a solid locker room.

– We know the importance of Andrés within the club, history as a player and what he did at Inter. The affection he has for the institution and the support he has for it. We haven’t talked yet, but we’ll do it in the next few days,” the technician said.

We know the human quality it has and what it takes to play for so many years. Getting to that age in top shape shows a correct career and can convey that to the group, both on and off the field. — Chief Medina on D’Alessandro

1 of 1 D’Alessandro will have his third spell at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter D’Alessandro will have his third spell at Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

The gringo, who signed a four-month contract to compete in the state, returns for the last contact with the fans, helping on the field, of course, but also offering experience, leadership and posture as a north to his teammates in the locker room.

The return of shirt 10, which had been debated for months, was confirmed on Saturday morning. After a year at Nacional, in Uruguay, the club he also spent time with, D’Alessandro will make his dream come true of saying goodbye to the crowd on his third spell at the club.

On the third pass, D’Alessandro will increase his legacy in Beira-Rio. Currently, he is the third player who most wore the club’s shirt, with 517 matches. The Argentine’s mark is only inferior to that of Bibiano Pontes, who had 523, and Valdomiro, with 803. He rocked the net in 95 opportunities and also contributed with 113 assists